Masters of Anima: Update erlaubt Anpassung des Schwierigkeitsgrads - 4Players.de

Focus Home Interactive und Passtech Games haben eine kostenlose Aktualisierung für Masters of Anima veröffentlicht, die dem im April 2018 für PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch erschienenen Action-Adventure (zum Test) eine viel gewünschte Option hinzufügt: Schwierigkeitsstufen. Die Patchnotizen erläutern die drei Stufen wie folgt:
- Master : The original level of difficulty of the game. For players looking for intense and tactical battles.
- Enemies have standard health points
- Enemies become enraged after a short time
- Guardians destroyed in battle only give back 50% of their Anima to Otto
-
Shaper: For players looking for a more accessible experience.
- Enemies have 25% less health points
- Enemies become enraged after a long time
- Guardians destroyed in battle give back 75% of their Anima to Otto
- Apprentice: For looking looking for quick and approachable battles.
- Enemies have 50% less health points
- Enemies never become enraged
- Guardians destroyed in battle give back 100% of their Anima to Otto
Zur Funktionsweise des neuen Schwierigkeitsgradsystems heißt es:
-
When creating a New Game, the game asks you to pick a difficulty level.
-
Difficulty can be changed in the Level Selection screen.
-
Difficulty can also be changed in-game but only by being decreased.
-
You can switch from "Master" to "Shaper" but you cannot switch from "Shaper" to "Master" without resetting the level.
- When you finish a level in a difficulty, your score is applied to every lower difficulty :
- If you finish a level with an A in "Master", you get also an A in "Shaper" and "Apprentice" difficulty as well.
- The Level Selection Screen shows you which level you finished in which difficulty.
- Achievements are not impacted by the selected difficulty. You can get every achievement of the game in "Apprentice" mode.
Darüber hinaus enthält der Patch auch auch folgende optionale Bedienungsanpassung:
-
In the base game:
- Pressing the Action Order once sent the order to one selected Guardian
- Holding the Action Order sent the order to every selected Guardian
-
In the Patch:
- Pressing the Action Order once sends the order to every selected Guardian
- Holding the Action Order sends the order to every selected Guardian one by one
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ueberblick-Trailer