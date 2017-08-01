Electronic Arts: BioWare Montreal und Motive Studios werden zusammengelegt - 4Players.de

Electronic Arts
Unternehmen
Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts: BioWare Montreal und Motive Studios werden zusammengelegt

BioWare Montreal und die Motive Studios werden zu einem gemeinsamen Studio zusammengelegt. Die Nachricht, die bereits in den vergangenen Tagen und Wochen durch das Internet kursierte, wurde nach Angaben von TechRaptor mittlerweile von Electronic Arts bestätigt. Bereits CFO Blake Jorgensen soll im Rahmen eines Conference Calls den Aufbau des neuen Studios in Montreal bestätigt haben, das sich vor allem auf den Aufbau einer neuen Marke unter der Leitung von Jade Raymond konzentrieren soll. Zusätzlich habe man auch noch 100 neue Mitarbeiter eingestellt, die Projekte unterstützen werden, an denen in Kanada gearbeitet wird, darunter z.B. auch die Kampagne von Star Wars Battlefront 2. Darüber hinaus arbeitet Motive an einem weiteren Titel im Star-Wars-Universum, bei dem es sich vermutlich um ein Action-Adventure im Stil von Uncharted handelt wird.

DIe BioWare-Studios in Austin und Edmond sind dagegen weiterhin in die Entwicklung von Inhalten für das MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic und das auf der E3 angekündigte Anthem eingebunden. BioWare Montreal zeichnete dagegen zuletzt für Mass Effect: Andromeda verantwortlich.

Gegenüber TechRaptor hat ein EA-Sprecher die Zusammenlegung von BioWare Montreal und Motive mittlerweile ebenfalls bestätigt. In dem Statement heißt es:

"The teams in EA Worldwide Studios are packed with talent, and more than ever, we’re driving collaboration between studios on key projects. With multiple major projects in development in Montreal, we are merging BioWare Montreal with Motive Studios. This is an ongoing process, but there are many exciting roles and opportunities for everyone on the team.

BioWare continues its work on new titles – including the highly-anticipated game, Anthem. What’s coming next for BioWare is very exciting, and we’re thrilled to have Casey Hudson returning to lead the studios in Edmonton and Austin."





Quelle: TechRaptor

