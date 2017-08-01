Electronic Arts: BioWare Montreal und Motive Studios werden zusammengelegt - 4Players.de

DIe BioWare-Studios in Austin und Edmond sind dagegen weiterhin in die Entwicklung von Inhalten für das MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic und das auf der E3 angekündigte Anthem eingebunden. BioWare Montreal zeichnete dagegen zuletzt für Mass Effect: Andromeda verantwortlich.
Gegenüber TechRaptor hat ein EA-Sprecher die Zusammenlegung von BioWare Montreal und Motive mittlerweile ebenfalls bestätigt. In dem Statement heißt es:
"The teams in EA Worldwide Studios are packed with talent, and more than ever, we’re driving collaboration between studios on key projects. With multiple major projects in development in Montreal, we are merging BioWare Montreal with Motive Studios. This is an ongoing process, but there are many exciting roles and opportunities for everyone on the team.
BioWare continues its work on new titles – including the highly-anticipated game, Anthem. What’s coming next for BioWare is very exciting, and we’re thrilled to have Casey Hudson returning to lead the studios in Edmonton and Austin."