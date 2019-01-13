Nintendo Switch Online: Gerücht: Hinweise auf SNES-Spiele aufgetaucht, darunter auch Star Fox 2 - 4Players.de

 

Nintendo Switch Online
Entwickler: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online - Gerücht: Hinweise auf SNES-Spiele aufgetaucht, darunter auch Star Fox 2

Nintendo Switch Online (Service) von Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Online (Service) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Ein Dataminer hat sich in den Daten von Nintendo Switch Online umgeschaut und bei den Zeichenketten (Strings) diverse Spiele ausfindig gemacht, die in den nächsten Monaten für Abonnenten erscheinen könnten. Der Datensatz ist ebenfalls bei Pastebin hochgeladen worden. Im Gegensatz zu den bisher verfügbaren Spielen handelt es sich bei den entdeckten Titeln um Spiele-Klassiker vom Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

Hinweise auf folgende SNES-Spiele wurden gefunden:
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Soccer
  • Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past
  • Demon's Crest
  • Yoshi's Island
  • Stunt Race FX
  • Kirby's Dream Course
  • Pop'n Twinbee
  • Star Fox
  • Contra 3
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
  • Kirby's Dream Land 3
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Mario World
  • Pilotwings
  • F-ZERO
  • Star Fox 2
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
  • Super Mario All-Stars
  • Breath of Fire 2

Star Fox 2 war bisher nur für das Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System verfügbar. Bisher erhielten Abonnenten von Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) ausschließlich Zugang zu ausgewählten Spielen vom Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Nintendo hat bisher keine SNES-Spiele für NSO offiziell bestätigt oder angekündigt.




Quelle: KapuccinoHeck, Resetera

