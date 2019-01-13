Nintendo Switch Online: Gerücht: Hinweise auf SNES-Spiele aufgetaucht, darunter auch Star Fox 2 - 4Players.de

Hinweise auf folgende SNES-Spiele wurden gefunden:
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Soccer
- Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past
- Demon's Crest
- Yoshi's Island
- Stunt Race FX
- Kirby's Dream Course
- Pop'n Twinbee
- Star Fox
- Contra 3
- Kirby Super Star
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Super Metroid
- Super Mario World
- Pilotwings
- F-ZERO
- Star Fox 2
- Super Punch-Out!!
- The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Breath of Fire 2
Star Fox 2 war bisher nur für das Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System verfügbar. Bisher erhielten Abonnenten von Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) ausschließlich Zugang zu ausgewählten Spielen vom Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Nintendo hat bisher keine SNES-Spiele für NSO offiziell bestätigt oder angekündigt.
I was finally able to look around NES Online's strings a bit myself and noticed the sheer amount of SNES games planned.— Kapu | gamers will perish (@KapuccinoHeck) 13. Januar 2019
Here's a list for you folks out there:#NintendoSwitch
Proof of this: https://t.co/bNfggZdlLH— Kapu | gamers will perish (@KapuccinoHeck) 13. Januar 2019