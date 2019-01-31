Mario Kart Tour: Spiele-App für Smartphones und Tablets auf Sommer 2019 verschoben - 4Players.de

In dem Geschäftsbericht heißt es: "In the smart-device business, Mario Kart Tour was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, but in order to improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch, the release date has been moved to summer 2019. As we endeavor to develop future planned applications, we will also focus on continued service operations for applications that have already been released so that consumers can enjoy playing them for a long time."
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Mario Kart Tour: Spiele-App für Smartphones und Tablets auf Sommer 2019 verschoben
Nintendo hat die Veröffentlichung von Mario Kart Tour auf den Sommer 2019 verschoben. Eigentlich sollte das Mario-Kart-Spiel für Smartphones und Tablets im März 2019 an den Start gehen. Als Begründung für die Verschiebung wurde angegeben, dass die Qualität des Spiels verbessert werden soll. Außerdem möchte Nintendo den Umfang der gebotenen Inhalte nach dem Launch weiter erhöhen.
In dem Geschäftsbericht heißt es: "In the smart-device business, Mario Kart Tour was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, but in order to improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch, the release date has been moved to summer 2019. As we endeavor to develop future planned applications, we will also focus on continued service operations for applications that have already been released so that consumers can enjoy playing them for a long time."
