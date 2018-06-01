Downward Spiral: Horus Station: Zweite Episode des SciFi-Thrillers veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Downward Spiral: Horus Station
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler: 3rd Eye Studios
Publisher: 3rd Eye Studios
Release:
31.05.2018
31.05.2018
31.05.2018
Q3 2018
Q3 2018
31.05.2018

von ,

Downward Spiral - Horus Station: Zweite Episode des SciFi-Thrillers veröffentlicht

Downward Spiral: Horus Station (Shooter) von 3rd Eye Studios
Die 3rd Eye Studios haben gestern das erzählerisch fokussierte SciFi-Spiel Downward Spiral: Horus Station veröffentlicht (Preis: 14,99 Euro). Dabei handelt es sich laut Steam um die zweite Episode des mysteriösen Thrillers ohne Schwerkraft, der sich in der verlorenen und vergessenen Horus-Station abspielt. Gestern startete die einzeln erhältlicheEpisode für den PC.

Sie lässt sich zwar auch auf der Mattscheibe spielen lässt, der Fokus der Entwickler lag aber auf einer atmosphärischen VR-Unterstützung für Oculus Rift, HTC Vive und Windows Mixed Reality. Die Umsetzungen für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation VR sollen im Laufe des Sommers folgen.

Bild

Screenshot - Downward Spiral: Horus Station (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Downward Spiral: Horus Station (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Downward Spiral: Horus Station (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Downward Spiral: Horus Station (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Downward Spiral: Horus Station (HTCVive)

"Set aboard an abandoned space station, Downward Spiral: Horus Station lets players uncover the sci-fi mystery on their own, through close observation and interpretation. With no cutscenes, dialogue or text, players will have to rely on environmental storytelling to piece the plot together, as they explore this derelict vessel. Solving the mystery of the space station will take wits and ingenuity as you fight or avoid dangers unknown. Use the ship's maintenance hardware - like bolt throwers, rail guns, and arc welders to take out threats, solve puzzles and find the truth as to why Horus Station has been left drifting in space.

Key to this otherworldly atmosphere is Downward Spiral: Horus Station’s novel zero-gravity movement mechanic, wherein players must push themselves off of the scenery or use grappling tools to navigate this chunky, 70’s retro-chic space station. Further accentuating this trippy mood is an ambient soundtrack composed by platinum selling HIM frontman Ville Valo.

3rd Eye Studios realizes that not everyone likes to play games the same way, so Downward Spiral: Horus Station features a bevy of gameplay options to tailor the experience. Those with Virtual Reality and motion control kits can engage with an extra level of immersion, the whole game can be played entirely in single-player or two-player co-op, and there’s even a game mode that removes combat entirely from the campaign for players who prefer a more relaxed, contemplative experience. In addition to Horus Station’s story campaign, there’s eight-player PvP and PvE multiplayer modes including Deathmatch, Horde, and Survivor challenges."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Dev Diary 3 - Zero G


Quelle: Pressemitteilung, Steam

