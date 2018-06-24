PC Building Simulator: Early-Access-Update: Virtuelle Computer virtuell übertakten - 4Players.de

Change-Log:
- Overclocking feature enabled, you can now overclock your CPU, RAM and GPU.
- Added Bios screens for each manufacturer.
- Added GPU Tuner application to adjust GPU settings.
- Added new stress testing app in the form of OCCT.
- Increased Career level cap to 25 to allow for new story based jobs.
- Added Dual GPU and Water Cooling based jobs to the random job pool.
- Added Antec AIO Water coolers: K120 / 240 & Mercury 120 / 240 / 360 RGB.
- Added NZXT Aer P 120mm/140mm Case Fans.
- Added non-windowed variant of the SilverStone PS14 case.
- System Info app now displays temperature details overlayed on 3DMark if open at the same time as 3DMark.
- Added the ability to power on a PC with ‘P’ when focussed on a screen.
- The Will it Run app will now take into account SLI performance when checking a PCs specs.
- Added further detail for RAM throughout the game to help with overclocking.
- Fixed the bug where pre-installed case fans would vanish when removed.
- Fixed the missing costs for workshop furniture in all non-English languages.
- Fixed a hang that was caused by using the compressed air in some jobs.
- Fixed an issue where cables were detached apart from their connections when vsync was disabled.
- Fixed an issue where the rear connections on the EVGA Z370 were out of alignment.
- Fixed an issue with the case side on the Cooler Master MasterBox 5 MSI Edition that would block installation of parts until it was removed.
- Fixed various reported cable clipping issues.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Erste Schritte im Karriere-Modus