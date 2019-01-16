 

Team Sonic Racing: Dr. Eggman ebenfalls mit Rennteam vertreten - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Team Sonic Racing
Arcade-Racer
Entwickler: Sumo Digital
Publisher: SEGA
Release:
21.05.2019
21.05.2019
21.05.2019
21.05.2019
Vorschau: Team Sonic Racing
 
 
Vorschau: Team Sonic Racing
 
 
Vorschau: Team Sonic Racing
 
 
Vorschau: Team Sonic Racing
 
 
Vorbestellen ab 39,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Edition [PC] - 34,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Catherine Classic Edition [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ - Ultimate Edition [PC] - 49,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • DRAGON BALL Xenoverse [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 [PC] - 10,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Do Not Feed the Monkeys [PC] - 6,66 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sony PlayStation Classic - 58,99 (Amazon)
  • BioShock: The Collection [Xbox One] - 16,89 (Amazon)
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PS4/Xbox One] - 4,99 (Amazon)
  • Winter Sale auf Steam (bis 24.01.2019)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Team Sonic Racing: Dr. Eggman ebenfalls mit Rennteam vertreten

Team Sonic Racing (Rennspiel) von SEGA
Team Sonic Racing (Rennspiel) von SEGA - Bildquelle: SEGA
Die große Überraschung ist es zwar jetzt nicht, aber wie erwartet wird auch der bekannte Schurke Dr. Eggman im Funracer Team Sonic Racing an den Start gehen und zusammen mit zwei weiteren Figuren ein Rennteam bilden. In diesem Fall schließt sich der verrückte Wissenschaftler mit Metal Sonic und Zavok zusammen, wie Sega in einer Pressemitteilung und auch via Twitter verkündet.



Die restlichen Teams bestehen aus folgenden Fahrern:

TEAM SONIC: Sonic / Tails / Knuckles
TEAM DARK: Shadow / Rouge / Omega
TEAM ROSE: Amy / Big / 4 chao
TEAM VECTOR: Vector / Silver / Blaze

Team Sonic Racing erscheint am 21. Mai für PC, PS4, Xbox One und Switch. Die Entwicklung übernimmt einmal mehr Sumo Digital, die bereits für die beiden Vorgänger Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing und Sonic & All-Stars Racing: Transformed verantwortlich zeichneten.



Letztes aktuelles Video: Market Street Remix


Quelle: Pressemitteilung, Twitter
Team Sonic Racing
ab 39,99 bei

Kommentare

Todesglubsch schrieb am
Man könnte drei Viertel der Fahrer streichen und hätte nichts verpasst.
Ernsthaft, ein weiteres "All-Stars"-Racing wäre mir lieber als Sonics missgestaltete Crew die keine Sau mag.
schrieb am