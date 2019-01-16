Team Sonic Racing: Dr. Eggman ebenfalls mit Rennteam vertreten - 4Players.de

The Doctor is in, and this time he’s got friends.



Metal Sonic, Zavok, and Dr. Eggman are joining the roster in Team Sonic Racing! pic.twitter.com/FiE771Eko7 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) 15. Januar 2019

Die große Überraschung ist es zwar jetzt nicht, aber wie erwartet wird auch der bekannte Schurke Dr. Eggman im Funracer Team Sonic Racing an den Start gehen und zusammen mit zwei weiteren Figuren ein Rennteam bilden. In diesem Fall schließt sich der verrückte Wissenschaftler mit Metal Sonic und Zavok zusammen, wie Sega in einer Pressemitteilung und auch via Twitter verkündet.Die restlichen Teams bestehen aus folgenden Fahrern:TEAM SONIC: Sonic / Tails / KnucklesTEAM DARK: Shadow / Rouge / OmegaTEAM ROSE: Amy / Big / 4 chaoTEAM VECTOR: Vector / Silver / BlazeTeam Sonic Racing erscheint am 21. Mai für PC, PS4, Xbox One und Switch. Die Entwicklung übernimmt einmal mehr Sumo Digital, die bereits für die beiden Vorgänger Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing und Sonic & All-Stars Racing: Transformed verantwortlich zeichneten.Letztes aktuelles Video: Market Street Remix