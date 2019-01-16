Team Sonic Racing: Dr. Eggman ebenfalls mit Rennteam vertreten - 4Players.de

The Doctor is in, and this time he’s got friends.— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) 15. Januar 2019
Metal Sonic, Zavok, and Dr. Eggman are joining the roster in Team Sonic Racing! pic.twitter.com/FiE771Eko7
Die restlichen Teams bestehen aus folgenden Fahrern:
TEAM SONIC: Sonic / Tails / Knuckles
TEAM DARK: Shadow / Rouge / Omega
TEAM ROSE: Amy / Big / 4 chao
TEAM VECTOR: Vector / Silver / Blaze
Team Sonic Racing erscheint am 21. Mai für PC, PS4, Xbox One und Switch. Die Entwicklung übernimmt einmal mehr Sumo Digital, die bereits für die beiden Vorgänger Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing und Sonic & All-Stars Racing: Transformed verantwortlich zeichneten.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Market Street Remix