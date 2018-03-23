Crying Suns: Taktikspiel vermischt Einflüsse aus FTL und Foundation - 4Players.de

Entwickler Alt Shift aus Montpellier möchte ein galaktisches Taktik-Spiel mit "Rogue-lite"-Einschlag verwirklichen: Ihr Titel Crying Suns
für PC und iPad soll offenbar bereits im zweiten Quartal des Jahres ("S2 2018") als Beta erscheinen. Die finale Fassung ist etwa für den Jahreswechsel 2018/19 angesetzt.
Bei der Story-lastigen Erkundung einer sterbenden Galaxie begibt man sich in die Rolle eines Flottenkommandeurs. Als Vorbilder dienen FTL: Faster Than Light
sowie Isaac Asimovs Foundation-Zyklus. Jeder Durchgang soll einen Teil der "verborgenen Wahrheit" enthüllen. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier
"After 700 years of peace and prosperity, the Galactic Empire has suddenly been shattered into pieces. The OMNIs, god-like machines which did everything for their human masters, have mysteriously shut down. And humankind, having long since lost the ability to survive on its own, is dangerously close to extinction. But somewhere in a far corner of the Galaxy is Gehenna, a planet of ice and rock and a top-secret facility that is the pinnacle of Imperial Tech and also humanity’s last chance. You are a clone of Admiral Ellys Idaho, a weapon fashioned from flesh, the best Imperial Admiral ever to battle in the stars and you have just been awoken on this planet by its strange and darkly-humorous Guardian, Kaliban, the last functional OMNI to exist. Your mission: skillfully command a battleship through the Empire's now chaotic, violent clusters ––where one wrong move could be your last–– as you try to reactivate the OMNIs and save the future of all humankind. But you must leave Gehenna now.... for time has almost run out.
Screenshot - Crying Suns (iPad)
Features
- Space exploration in a procedural generated universe.
- Tactical fights between BattleShips and their squadrons fleets.
- A deep and dramatic storyline inspired by our favorite S-F universe (Foundation, Dune).
- A mix between pixelart style graphics, 3D and HD special effects.
- Prepare to die very often, it's a roguelite game... And it's a hard one..."