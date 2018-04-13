PixelJunk Monsters 2: Demo für Ende April angekündigt - 4Players.de

Excited to build some towers and defend your Tiki Hut?! The PixelJunk Monsters 2 demo will be out on April 27!— Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) 13. April 2018
You'll be able download the demo from Steam, the Nintendo eShop, or PSN!
Official Site: https://t.co/mQY8UUlU1Z pic.twitter.com/RrnWgNQVd0
Die Demoversion soll ab dem 27. April 2018 sowohl via Steam, eShop als auch PlayStation Store zum Download bereitstehen. Am 25. Mai soll der Nachfolger von PixelJunk Monsters (zum Test) dann für 14,99 Dollar auf PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch und PC erscheinen.
