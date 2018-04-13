PixelJunk Monsters 2: Demo für Ende April angekündigt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
PixelJunk Monsters 2
Echtzeit-Strategie
Entwickler: Q-Games
Publisher: Spike Chunsoft
Release:
25.05.2018
25.05.2018
25.05.2018

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

    Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

    Nachrichten

    Folge uns

           
    von ,

    PixelJunk Monsters 2: Demo für Ende April angekündigt

    PixelJunk Monsters 2 (Strategie) von Spike Chunsoft
    PixelJunk Monsters 2 (Strategie) von Spike Chunsoft - Bildquelle: Spike Chunsoft
    Nach der Ankündigung von PixelJunk Monsters 2 im Rahmen der Game Developers Conference 2018 (wir berichteten), haben Q-Games und Spike Chunsoft jetzt eine Anspielfassung ihrer Tower-Defense-Fortsetzung via Twitter angekündigt:


    Die Demoversion soll ab dem 27. April 2018 sowohl via Steam, eShop als auch PlayStation Store zum Download bereitstehen. Am 25. Mai soll der Nachfolger von PixelJunk Monsters (zum Test) dann für 14,99 Dollar auf PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch und PC erscheinen.

    Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer


    Quelle: Spike Chunsoft / Twitter

    Kommentare

    Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
    schrieb am

    Facebook

    Google+