Deathgarden: Startet kommende Woche in den Early-Access; kommt auch für PS4 und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Zudem wurden auch Umsetzungen für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One angekündigt: Sie sollen zusammen mit der PC-Vollversion Anfang 2019 erscheinen. Der Fortschritt aus der Early-Access-Fassung lässt sich ins finale Spiel übernehmen. Die erste Woche bis zum 21. August soll eine Kostenlos-Woche werden:

"We are excited to announce Deathgarden will enter Steam Early Access on August 14th, while kicking off with a free week of gameplay for all players until August 21st!Those who have participated in the Alpha or Beta (plus those who have pre-purchased Deathgarden) are invited to play during the Soft Launch of Early Access, from August 8th-13th. Progression made during Early Access will carry forward to the official release, expected in early 2019 on Windows PC.Deathgarden is available to pre-order now through August 13th for $29.99 at deathgardengame.com/preorder . Pre-orders are automatically upgraded to the digital Deluxe Edition, which includes:The Deathgarden team is pleased to announce that Deathgarden will make its way to console on PS4 and Xbox One in early 2019!Several additions have been made to Deathgarden since the Beta which include: