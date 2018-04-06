Toki: Neuauflage des Arcade-Klassikers für Switch angekündigt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Toki
Jump&Run
Entwickler: Microïds
Publisher: Microïds
Release:
Q4 2018

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

    Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

    Nachrichten

    Folge uns

           
    von ,

    Toki: Neuauflage des Arcade-Klassikers für Switch angekündigt

    Toki (Geschicklichkeit) von Microïds
    Toki (Geschicklichkeit) von Microïds - Bildquelle: Microïds
    Microïds hat eine Neuauflage des 2D-Jump'n'Runs Toki für Nintendo Switch angekündigt:


    Das Ende des Jahres erscheinende Remake entstehe in Zusammenarbeit mit Philippe Dessoly und Pierre Adane, die schon vor dreißig Jahren für das Original verantwortlich gezeichnet haben und voller Vorfreude sind:

    Philippe Dessoly: "I have a very special relationship with this game, which I am particularly fond of – in a way it’s my equivalent of Proust’s Madeleine! As soon as the music starts, I’m plunged back into the time when we ported the game to Amiga and Atari, when there was a very particular atmosphere in the video game sector. It’s a very special souvenir for me, so 30 years later, when they asked me to do the remake, it was impossible to refuse. I really enjoy improving and reinterpreting character designs and backgrounds. I sincerely hope that a maximum number of players and fans of the original – like me - will have fun playing it."

    Pierre Adane: "I’m very proud to be able to be bringing Toki back to life. There is an immense amount of pleasure in working on a project like this. For some time now Philippe and I have felt like working together again, and I’m happy that that’s coming together with Toki."

    Hier zwei erste Spielaufnahmen aus der HD-Neuauflage:

    Bild

    Screenshot - Toki (Switch)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Toki (Switch)


    Quelle: Microïds / Twitter

    Kommentare

    Testomat schrieb am
    Würde ich nehmen....wenn da nicht diese grausame Grafik wäre. Sorry, aber zu so einen Game, passt einfach so eine sterile Grafik überhaupt nicht. Es verliert allen Charme.
    schrieb am

    Facebook

    Google+