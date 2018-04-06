Toki: Neuauflage des Arcade-Klassikers für Switch angekündigt - 4Players.de

The remake of the famous arcade game #TOKI will be released on #NintendoSwitch end 2018 ð@PhilippeDessoly, the artist for the original Toki game is taking charge of the artistic direction of the title accompanied by Pierre Adane at development. pic.twitter.com/NEjdfwTKUy— Microïds Official (@Microids_off) 5. April 2018
Das Ende des Jahres erscheinende Remake entstehe in Zusammenarbeit mit Philippe Dessoly und Pierre Adane, die schon vor dreißig Jahren für das Original verantwortlich gezeichnet haben und voller Vorfreude sind:
Philippe Dessoly: "I have a very special relationship with this game, which I am particularly fond of – in a way it’s my equivalent of Proust’s Madeleine! As soon as the music starts, I’m plunged back into the time when we ported the game to Amiga and Atari, when there was a very particular atmosphere in the video game sector. It’s a very special souvenir for me, so 30 years later, when they asked me to do the remake, it was impossible to refuse. I really enjoy improving and reinterpreting character designs and backgrounds. I sincerely hope that a maximum number of players and fans of the original – like me - will have fun playing it."
Pierre Adane: "I’m very proud to be able to be bringing Toki back to life. There is an immense amount of pleasure in working on a project like this. For some time now Philippe and I have felt like working together again, and I’m happy that that’s coming together with Toki."
Hier zwei erste Spielaufnahmen aus der HD-Neuauflage: