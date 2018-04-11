Death Road to Canada: Verrückter Pixel-Roadtrip erscheint für Konsolen - 4Players.de

Hier eine Übersicht der Features, die deutich machen, dass auch die Entwickler ihren Metzel-Trip im Pixel-Look nicht ganz so ernst nehmen:
- Up to 500 zombies can hunt you down at a time. Fight them, try to squirm past, or run.
- Use the character creator to put yourself, friends, and family in the game. Have them show up at random to get eaten!
- Find special and rare events, weapons, and characters with strange abilities.
- Make tough choices in Interactive Fiction events. Get different options and results based on the traits of your party members.
- Teach a dog how to drive a car.
- Throw chairs. Get your characters strong enough to throw large sofas.
- Most family friendly zombie apocalypse game on the market! Any gore explosion is in a cute style. We censor the word d*ngus once.
- Tell people to "Cool it."
- 2 player local same screen co-op where you control up to 4 characters!
