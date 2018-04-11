Death Road to Canada: Verrückter Pixel-Roadtrip erscheint für Konsolen - 4Players.de

Up to 500 zombies can hunt you down at a time. Fight them, try to squirm past, or run.

Use the character creator to put yourself, friends, and family in the game. Have them show up at random to get eaten!

Find special and rare events, weapons, and characters with strange abilities.

Make tough choices in Interactive Fiction events. Get different options and results based on the traits of your party members.

Teach a dog how to drive a car.

Throw chairs. Get your characters strong enough to throw large sofas.

Most family friendly zombie apocalypse game on the market! Any gore explosion is in a cute style. We censor the word d*ngus once.

Tell people to "Cool it."

2 player local same screen co-op where you control up to 4 characters!

RocketCat Games und Ukiyo Publishing haben eine Umsetzung von Death Road to Canada für Konsolen angekündigt, die am 25. April für PS4, Xbox One und Switch erscheinen soll. Auf dem PC kann man sich bereits seit Mitte 2016 auf den verrückten Roadtrip einlassen, bei dem man sich entweder alleine oder mit einem Mitstreiter im Koop-Modus in einen Bus quetscht und in zufällig generierten Schauplätzen durch Zombie-Schwärme metzelt. Auch Events und das Auftauchen von Überlebenden wird vom Zufall bestimmt.Hier eine Übersicht der Features, die deutich machen, dass auch die Entwickler ihren Metzel-Trip im Pixel-Look nicht ganz so ernst nehmen:Letztes aktuelles Video: Konsolen-Trailer