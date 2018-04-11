AFRAID Project: Kickstarter-Mix aus Simulation und Rennpiel in Afrika; verknüpft Spenden mit Spielerfolg - 4Players.de

Screenshot - AFRAID Project (PC) Screenshot - AFRAID Project (PC) Screenshot - AFRAID Project (PC) Screenshot - AFRAID Project (PC) Screenshot - AFRAID Project (PC)

Manche Kickstarter-Projekte muss man sich erst einmal aufmerksam durchlesen, bevor man das Konzept versteht - so etwa beim Projekt African Aid oder kurz: AFRAID Project Unepic -Entwickler Francisco Tellez de Meneses will mit seinem PC-Spiel eine Art modernes Spendenprojekt für wohltätige Organisationen realisieren. Je weiter man in dem Mix aus Rennspiel und Wirtschafts-Simulation vorankommt, desto mehr echtes Geld vom Kaufpreis wandert auch zu Non-Profit-Organisationen, die in Afrika reale Hilfsprogramme anbieten.Passend dazu dreht sich auch das Spiel um Entwicklungshilfe oder ähnliche unterstützende Projekte: Im strategischen Simulations-Teil schlüpft man in die Rolle von Sarah, die in ihren Missionen Mitarbeiter, Fahrzeuge und diverse Gegenstände verwaltet. Als Vorbild dienen dabei This Is The Police ode der "911 Operator". Trotz fiktiver Figuren sollen sich die Aufgaben nah an realen Vorbildern wie z.B. einer groß angelegten Impf-Kampagne orientieren. Konkrete Nutznießer werden bisher kaum genannt, der Entwickler bedankt sich aber bereits bei der Kassumay Foundation sowie Pere JorbaIm, die ihm bereits ausführliche Einblicke in ihre Arbeit gewährt hätten.Im Rennspiel-Part mit Protagonist Jesse liefert man die Ressourcen dagegen unter Zeitdruck aus - und rüstet seinen Fuhrpark ein wenig mit Rollenspiel-Mechaniken auf. Wer möchte, kann sich ganz auf eine der beiden Kampagnen konzentrieren oder auch beide spielen. Als Erscheinungstermin wird Dezember 2019 genannt, momentan steht der Zähler bei gut 9.000 von den mindestens nötigen 56.613 Euro. Ab einem Beitrag von 25 Dollar erhalten Kickstarter-Unterstützer die Vollversion plus einige Extras wie die namentliche Erwähnung im Abspann. Später wird es übrigens eine kostenlose Demo auf Steam geben, welche sich mit lediglich 10 Dollar (also wesentlich günstiger) in die Vollversion umwandeln lässt.Da die Kickstarter-Regeln derartige Spendenaktionen mit auf der Plattform erhobenem Crowdfunding-Geld untersagen, soll dieses Geld regelkonform komplett in die Entwicklung des Spiels fließen. Die Spenden für wohltätige Organisationen sollen später mit dem Kaufpreis erreicht werden, der je nach Spielerfolg mit einem bestimmten Schlüssel aufgeteilt wird:"From those 10$, Steam will keep 3$ and 2$ will be paid as government fees.

The rest (5$) will be split into 10 equal parts called "donation credits". Each donation credit (0,50$) will be assigned to each level/mission of the game.

So, when a player finishes a mission, the game will communicate it to a server, and its assigned donation credit will be donated. The game will have 10 missions so, in order to donate the whole amount, the player has to finish the game.





These "donation credits" will have a maximum duration of one year. The countdown will start the moment the player buys the "donation credits". Once the time expires, any remaining "donation credit" will disappear. The player will still be able to play the game normally, but no donations will be done.



What happens to those lost credits? These are the possibilities:



- Give them to backers of this campaign.

- Create "megacredits" (1 credit = 100$) and give them to popular youtubers to be used in special missions to play live.

- Accumulate them to be used by other players in special multiplayer levels (if multiplayer stretchgoal is reached).

- Pay the remaining cost of the developement of this project (in case the money raised is not enough to pay it, and I have to fund it myself)."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Kickstarter-Trailer