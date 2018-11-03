 

Verkaufscharts: USA: Top Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4, Vita und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Verkaufscharts: USA
von ,

Verkaufscharts USA - Top Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4, Vita und Xbox One

Aktualisierung vom 04. November 2018, 10:30 Uhr:

Die meistverkauften Titel auf der PS Vita (in den USA) wurden von der NPD Group nachgereicht.

  1. Uncharted: Golden Abyss
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified
  3. Assassin's Creed 3: Liberation
  4. Mortal Kombat (2011)
  5. Litte Big Planet
  6. Need for Speed: Most Wanted
  7. Killzone: Mercenary
  8. Persona 4 Golden (ohne Digitalverkäufe)
  9. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
  10. Unit 13

Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 03. November 2018, 18:19 Uhr:

Die NPD Group (US-Marktforscher) hat die Top Ten der meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One seit der Markteinführung der Konsolen in den USA veröffentlicht. Die Top Ten sind jeweils nach Umsatz (in Dollar) sortiert. Sowohl der klassische Absatz von Box-Versionen im Einzelhandel als auch Digitalverkäufe wurden berücksichtigt. Da Bethesda (Fallout 4) nicht am "Digital Panel" teilnimmt, werden die Verkaufszahlen des Publishers ohne Digitalverkäufe ausgewiesen.

Die Charts auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One werden von Grand Theft Auto 5 dominiert, jeweils gefolgt von drei Call-of-Duty-Titeln (WW2, Black Ops 3, Infinite Warfare). Die Datengrundlage bilden die Verkaufszahlen bis Ende September 2018. Es bleibt abzuwarten, wie und ob die diesjährigen Schwergewichte wie Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 und Battlefield 5 die Top-Ten-Reihen durcheinanderbringen können.

PS4
  1. Grand Theft Auto 5
  2. Call of Duty: WW2
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  5. NBA 2k18
  6. Battlefield 1
  7. God of War
  8. Star Wars Battlefront
  9. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  10. NBA 2k17

Xbox One
  1. Grand Theft Auto 5
  2. Call of Duty: WW2
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  5. Battlefield 1
  6. Star Wars Battlefront
  7. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  8. Halo 5: Guardians
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Fallout 4


Chibiterasu schrieb am
War scheinbar schon müde, hab das USA kann überlesen...dachte weltweit.
So ergibt das natürlich Sinn.
hydro skunk 420 schrieb am
Chibiterasu hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 22:45
 Mich wundert es, dass NBA so stark ist. Dachte FIFA wäre auch weltweit (nicht nur EU) größer.
In den USA hat Fußball noch immer einen niedrigen Stellenwert. Basketball, Baseball und Football sind dort die absoluten Größen. Und ich könnte mir vorstellen, dass in der Beliebtheit locker noch zwei bis drei Sportarten vor Fußball stehen.
Süd-Amerika sieht's wieder völlig anders aus. Da ist's in den meisten Ländern wieder Fußball.
HanssDampf schrieb am
Forza Horizon 3 bei der XBox nicht in den Top 10? Irgendwie schwer vorstellbar...
Chibiterasu schrieb am
Mich wundert es, dass NBA so stark ist. Dachte FIFA wäre auch weltweit (nicht nur EU) größer.
Spiderman wird dann wohl bald darin auftauchen. Außer es verkauft sich nicht so langfristig gut wie God of War.
Und RDR 2 ist sowieso gesetzt.
casanoffi schrieb am
sabienchen hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 21:56
 Joa, in EU wird wohl FIFA noch drin sein :D
COD und BF und GTA haben sich hier bei uns doch nicht wirklich schlechter verkauft als in US, oder?
Ich denke auch, dass in Europa FIFA den Ton angegeben hat.
Noch vor allen anderen. Aber klar, GTA und COD/BF werden auch ihren Schnitt gemacht haben.
