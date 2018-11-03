Verkaufscharts: USA: Top Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Die Charts auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One werden von Grand Theft Auto 5 dominiert, jeweils gefolgt von drei Call-of-Duty-Titeln (WW2, Black Ops 3, Infinite Warfare). Die Datengrundlage bilden die Verkaufszahlen bis Ende September 2018. Es bleibt abzuwarten, wie und ob die diesjährigen Schwergewichte wie Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 und Battlefield 5 die Top-Ten-Reihen durcheinanderbringen können.
PS4
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- NBA 2k18
- Battlefield 1
- God of War
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- NBA 2k17
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Destiny 2
- Fallout 4
After September's release, got a few questions on the best-selling PS4 and Xbox One games life-to-date in the U.S.. Here are the rankings from The NPD Group. Will be interesting to see how this list changes by the end of what should be an incredible Q4. pic.twitter.com/yj4EheYA6A— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 2. November 2018