Verkaufscharts: USA: Top Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Verkaufscharts: USA
Entwickler: Diverse
Publisher: Diverse
Verkaufscharts USA - Top Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PS4 und Xbox One

Verkaufscharts: USA (Sonstiges) von Diverse
Die NPD Group (US-Marktforscher) hat die Top Ten der meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One seit der Markteinführung der Konsolen in den USA veröffentlicht. Die Top Ten sind jeweils nach Umsatz (in Dollar) sortiert. Sowohl der klassische Absatz von Box-Versionen im Einzelhandel als auch Digitalverkäufe wurden berücksichtigt. Da Bethesda (Fallout 4) nicht am "Digital Panel" teilnimmt, werden die Verkaufszahlen des Publishers ohne Digitalverkäufe ausgewiesen.

Die Charts auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One werden von Grand Theft Auto 5 dominiert, jeweils gefolgt von drei Call-of-Duty-Titeln (WW2, Black Ops 3, Infinite Warfare). Die Datengrundlage bilden die Verkaufszahlen bis Ende September 2018. Es bleibt abzuwarten, wie und ob die diesjährigen Schwergewichte wie Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 und Battlefield 5 die Top-Ten-Reihen durcheinanderbringen können.

PS4
  1. Grand Theft Auto 5
  2. Call of Duty: WW2
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  5. NBA 2k18
  6. Battlefield 1
  7. God of War
  8. Star Wars Battlefront
  9. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  10. NBA 2k17

Xbox One
  1. Grand Theft Auto 5
  2. Call of Duty: WW2
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  5. Battlefield 1
  6. Star Wars Battlefront
  7. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  8. Halo 5: Guardians
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Fallout 4


Quelle: NPD Group

Kommentare

schrieb am