 

Verkaufscharts: USA: Top Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation (1), Nintendo 64 und Sega Dreamcast - 4Players.de

Verkaufscharts: USA
Sonstiges
Verkaufscharts USA - Top Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation (1), Nintendo 64 und Sega Dreamcast

Verkaufscharts: USA (Sonstiges) von Diverse
Verkaufscharts: USA (Sonstiges) von Diverse - Bildquelle: Diverse
Die US-amerikanischen Marktforscher der NPD Group (via Mat Piscatella) haben in den vergangenen Tagen die meistverkauften Titel auf der PlayStation 4, PS Vita und Xbox One in den Vereinigten Staaten aufgelistet (wir berichteten). Nun wurden fünf weitere Listen mit den meistverkauften Spielen auf "älteren Konsolen" bereitgestellt, und zwar auf PlayStation (1), Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, Sega Saturn und Sega Dreamcast. Der Erhebungszeitraum der Daten: 01. Januar 1995 bis zum 30. September 2018.

PlayStation (1)
  1. Crash Bandicoot
  2. Gran Turismo Racing
  3. Final Fantasy 7
  4. Gran Turismo 2
  5. Crash Bandicoot Warp
  6. Tekken 3
  7. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
  8. Metal Gear Solid
  9. Crash Bandicoot 2
  10. Driver

Nintendo 64
  1. Super Mario 64
  2. Goldeneye 007
  3. Mario Kart 64
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  5. Pokémon Stadium
  6. Donkey Kong 64
  7. Star Fox 64 (Lylat Wars)
  8. Super Smash Brothers
  9. Diddy Kong Racing
  10. Star Wars Shadow of the Empire

Game Boy Color
  1. Pokémon Silver
  2. Pokémon Gold
  3. Super Mario Brothers
  4. Pokémon Pinball
  5. Pokémon Crystal
  6. Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening
  8. Donkey Kong Country
  9. Pokémon Trading Card Game
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

Sega Saturn
  1. Madden NFL 97
  2. Nights
  3. Virtua Fighter 2
  4. Daytona USA
  5. Virtua Cop
  6. Tomb Raider
  7. Sega Rally Championship
  8. Sonic 3D Blast
  9. World Series Baseball
  10. Panzer Dragoon

Sega Dreamcast
  1. NFL 2K
  2. NFL 2K1
  3. Sonic Adventure
  4. NBA 2K
  5. NBA 2K1
  6. Crazy Taxi
  7. Soul Calibur
  8. Ready 2 Rumble Boxing
  9. Shenmue
  10. Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Quelle: NPD Group

