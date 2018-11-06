Verkaufscharts: USA: Top Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation (1), Nintendo 64 und Sega Dreamcast - 4Players.de

PlayStation (1)
- Crash Bandicoot
- Gran Turismo Racing
- Final Fantasy 7
- Gran Turismo 2
- Crash Bandicoot Warp
- Tekken 3
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
- Metal Gear Solid
- Crash Bandicoot 2
- Driver
Nintendo 64
- Super Mario 64
- Goldeneye 007
- Mario Kart 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Pokémon Stadium
- Donkey Kong 64
- Star Fox 64 (Lylat Wars)
- Super Smash Brothers
- Diddy Kong Racing
- Star Wars Shadow of the Empire
Game Boy Color
- Pokémon Silver
- Pokémon Gold
- Super Mario Brothers
- Pokémon Pinball
- Pokémon Crystal
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel
- The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening
- Donkey Kong Country
- Pokémon Trading Card Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
Sega Saturn
- Madden NFL 97
- Nights
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Daytona USA
- Virtua Cop
- Tomb Raider
- Sega Rally Championship
- Sonic 3D Blast
- World Series Baseball
- Panzer Dragoon
Sega Dreamcast
- NFL 2K
- NFL 2K1
- Sonic Adventure
- NBA 2K
- NBA 2K1
- Crazy Taxi
- Soul Calibur
- Ready 2 Rumble Boxing
- Shenmue
- Resident Evil: Code Veronica