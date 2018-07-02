E3 2018: Gewinner der Game Critics Awards: Das beste Spiel der Messe ist ein Remake - 4Players.de

Jeweils zwei Auszeichnungen gingen an Anthem (Best PC Game, Best Action Game) und Marvel's Spider-Man (Best Console, Best Action/Adventure). Je zwei besondere Empfehlungen gingen an Cyberpunk 2077 (Grafik, Innovation) und The Last of Us Part 2 (Grafik, Sound).
Alle Gewinner der Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018 lauten:
Best of Show
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Original Game
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best Console Game
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best VR/AR Game
- Tetris Effect (Resonair/Enhance Inc for PSVR)
Best PC Game
- Anthem (BioWare/EA)
Best Hardware/Peripheral
- Xbox Adaptive Controller (Microsoft)
Best Action Game
- Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Action/Adventure
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best RPG
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)
Best Fighting Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios/Sota Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)
Best Racing Game
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)
Best Sports Game
- FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)
Best Strategy Game
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)
Best Family/Social Game
- Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
Best Online Mulitplayer
- Battlefield 5 (EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Independent Game
- Ori and the Will of Wisps (Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)
Best Ongoing Game
- Fortnite (Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
Special Commendation for Graphics
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Special Commendation for Sound
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Special Commendation for Innovation
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Insgesamt 51 stimmberechtigte Publikationen einigten sich auf die Kandidaten und stimmten dann über die besten Spiele der E3 2018 ab. GameStar und GamePro stimmten für Deutschland ab.
