Beat Saber: VR-Musikspiel mit Lichtschwertern für Oculus Rift und HTC Vive erschienen - 4Players.de

Beat Saber
Musikspiel
01.05.2018
Nachrichten

von ,

Beat Saber: VR-Musikspiel mit Lichtschwertern für Oculus Rift und HTC Vive erschienen

Beat Saber (Geschicklichkeit) von Hyperbolic Magnetism
Beat Saber (Geschicklichkeit) von Hyperbolic Magnetism - Bildquelle: Hyperbolic Magnetism
Oft sind es die Spiele mit schlichtem Design, welche die größte Suchtwirkung entfalten: Ersten Eindrücken nach könnte das auch bei Beat Saber vom Entwickler Hyperbolic Magnetism der Fall sein. Das VR-Musikspiel mit Lichtschwertern ist am Tag der Arbeit für Oculus Rift und HTC Vive erschienen und bringt den Spieler ordentlich ins Schwitzen. Im Sekundentakt zerschlitzt man durch die Luft schwebende Würfel, was idealerweise im passenden Rhythmus geschieht. Ab und zu muss man sich außerdem unter Wänden wegducken.

Ursprünglich schien auch eine Umsetzung für PSVR angedacht, doch wurden mittlerweile sämtliche Logos für Sonys VR-Plattform entfernt und es gibt aktuell keine offizielle Auskunft, ob und wann das Spiel für die PS4 erscheint. Noch Ende Februar meinte das Studio via Twitter, sie würden versuchen, Beat Saber auch für PSVR umzusetzen. Ebenso wurde angemerkt, dass man alle VR-Plattformen liebe, die Entwicklungszeit für manche allerdings länger dauern könnte. Es besteht also noch eine (neue) Hoffnung, dass auch taktsichere PSVR-Besitzer noch zu den Lichtschwerter greifen dürfen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Gameplay Teaser


"Beat Saber is a unique VR rhythm game where your goal is to slash the beats (represented by small cubes) as they are coming at you. Every beat indicates which saber you need to use and also the direction you need to match. All the music is composed to perfectly fit the hand made levels. Our goal is to make players almost dance while cutting the cubes and avoiding obstacles. Each cut is strongly supported by great sound and visual effects to emphasize the rhythm.

Features
  • Unique gameplay with a great feel - Beat Saber combines the satisfying feeling of cutting with emergent perception of rhythm.
  • Handcrafted levels & music - All the basic levels and music in the game will be handcrafted to emphasise the music rhythm. The results are incomparable to similar games with generated content.
  • Game accessibility - Anyone can understand basic game principles and play the game in just a few seconds."

Quelle: Steam, Oculus-Store

Kommentare

MrLetiso schrieb am
Es besteht also noch eine (neue) Hoffnung (...)
Ja, manche Sachen kann man einfach nicht liegenlassen. Die schreien einfach nach "Nimm mich mit! Nimm mich mit!" :Blauesauge:
schrieb am

