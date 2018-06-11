Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise: Kommt im Oktober nach Europa - 4Players.de

Sega hat bestätigt, dass Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (Hokuto ga Gotoku) auch in Nordamerika und Europa für PlayStation 4 erscheinen wird. Als Termin wird der 2. Oktober 2018 genannt (Preis: 59,99 Dollar). Zusätzlich zur japanischen Sprachausgabe wird es auch eine vollständig übersetzte Tonspur in englischer Sprache geben.
"As you might expect from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Lost Paradise's world is packed with character-developing and world-building side missions, as well as a collection of hilarious minigames. From buggy races and rhythm-based Hokuto Shinken chiropractic therapy sessions, to managing a nightclub and more, there are plenty of adventures that explore the world outside of battle in new and creative ways. Combat and character progression also play major roles in Lost Paradise. Kenshiro fights using classic Hokuto Shinken assassination techniques unlocked with experience earned throughout the story, by defeating enemies, and completing side missions and minigames."
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 Lost Paradise Announcement Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,