Pro Evolution Soccer 2019: Lite-Version als Free-to-play-Variante - 4Players.de

Ebenfalls enthalten ist der Online-Modus myClub, in dem die Spieler ein eigenes Team aus aktuellen Fußball-Superstars und -Legenden formen können - zum Beispiel David Beckham, Diego Maradona und Gabriel Batistuta sowie Barcelonas Ronaldinho, Recoba von Inter, Cambiasso, Djorkaeff und Adriano. PES 2019 Lite umfasst Mikrotransaktionen.
Yet to give #PES2019 a go? Now's the perfect time as #PES2019LITE is out now. Download it today for free and experience #ThePowerOfFootball.https://t.co/M4rd81hHV3 pic.twitter.com/4vqU0Qa8mf— Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) 13. Dezember 2018