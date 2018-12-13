Pro Evolution Soccer 2019: Lite-Version als Free-to-play-Variante - 4Players.de

 

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Fussball
Entwickler: Konami
Publisher: Konami
30.08.2018
Alias: PES 2019
von ,

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Lite als Free-to-play-Variante

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Sport) von Konami
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Sport) von Konami - Bildquelle: Konami
Konami wird heute eine Free-to-play-Variante von Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 als Download für PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlichen. Die "Lite-Version" von PES 2019 beinhaltet Offline-Trainingsspiele, Freundschaftsspiele, Fertigkeitstraining sowie den PES-League-Modus (inkl. Möglichkeit zur Qualifikation für globale Events).

Ebenfalls enthalten ist der Online-Modus myClub, in dem die Spieler ein eigenes Team aus aktuellen Fußball-Superstars und -Legenden formen können - zum Beispiel David Beckham, Diego Maradona und Gabriel Batistuta sowie Barcelonas Ronaldinho, Recoba von Inter, Cambiasso, Djorkaeff und Adriano. PES 2019 Lite umfasst Mikrotransaktionen.

Quelle: Konami Digital Entertainment
Kommentare

EsSchneit schrieb am
Weiß jemand, ob man das dann zusammen mit nem Kumpel (über PSN, nicht lokal) online spielen kann? Will das Spiel ungern laden nur um dann festzustellen, dass es nicht möglich ist.
schrieb am