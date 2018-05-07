Aggressors: Ancient Rome: 4X-Rundenstrategie angekündigt - 4Players.de

Entwickler Kubat Software will seine Kunden in die Rolle Römischer Herrscher versetzen: Die frisch angekündigte 4X-Rundenstrategie Aggressors: Ancient Rome ist laut Publisher Slitherine bereits in die Beta gestartet, zu der man sich hier anmelden kann. Als eine von 20 wählbaren Fraktionen kann der Spieler zur Eroberung der Welt starten, so dass sich auch die Geschichte rund um Ägypten, Athen und Sparta ändert.
Die Vollversion soll im dritten Quartal 2018 für den PC erscheinen. Der Shop-Eintrag auf Steam erläutert:
"Be like Gaius Marius, with his exceptional abilities in reforming Rome and its army. You can manage all aspects of your empire: war, trade, internal politics, diplomacy and cultural development. Rule your empire by managing its internal politics and developing its economy. Establish trade routes to reap wealth, ensure the loyalty of your citizens, manage demographics, technological research, internal reforms, and laws; the tools at your disposal are endless and seamlessly integrate with each other. But beware: citizens react to the current situation and they can move to other places when they are not happy.
Be like Caesar, with his unparalleled strategic genius.Experience the incredibly deep combat system, with each unit having its own abilities and traits, with terrain affecting the outcome in a meaningful way. Army morale and the supply system are crucial and need to be considered before any battle. You will need all your guile and strategic mastery to triumph on the battlefield. Vae victis!
Be like Hannibal, play your own way and surprise the enemy. Play on your strengths, beware of your weaknesses. The ancient world is brutal, for no mercy shall be given to the defeated. Twenty factions, from migrating barbarian tribes to advanced empires, which interact with each other through an extremely detailed diplomatic system. Make use of more than ten available diplomatic agreements, including the possibility of forming Federations and Confederations as well as affecting nations and provinces in your sphere of influence.
Believe us, you never played a 4X like Aggressors. Manage all aspects of your mighty empire with complete freedom: you can decide to start with an advanced nation surrounded by newer civilizations, or you can choose to start as a young tribe, ready to take on an older and decadent empire… or you can decide to completely randomize the map and play in a uniquely generated world. The choice is yours!Dive into Aggressor at your own pace: thanks to the tutorial and tool tips you can gradually explore all the options available to you.
Aggressors: Ancient Rome will be available on Steam and PC in Q3. The Beta is open now! Slitherine is looking for experienced players who want to test their abilities in Aggressors."
von Jan Wöbbeking,