Pode: Von der norwegischen Natur inspiriertes Puzzle-Abenteuer für die Switch - 4Players.de

Musikalische Unterstützung bekommt das Team von Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga, Assassin's Creed Syndicate).
"Pode is a co-op puzzle exploration game about two unlikely travel companions going on an exploratory adventure within a mysterious and magical mountain. Through their unique individual talents they reveal a magical world within the mountain by working together to solve the puzzles. Pode is visually inspired by Norwegian art and culture resulting in a stunning exploration game. Pode won the development award for the Best Casual Game and was selected as a nominee for the People's Choice Awards as well as for the Best Quality of Art in GameConnection 2018."