Pode: Von der norwegischen Natur inspiriertes Puzzle-Abenteuer für die Switch - 4Players.de

Pode
Entwickler: Henchman & Goon
Publisher: Henchman & Goon
Release:
Q2 2018

Pode: Von der norwegischen Natur inspiriertes Puzzle-Abenteuer für die Switch

Pode () von Henchman & Goon
Pode () von Henchman & Goon - Bildquelle: Henchman & Goon
Das Studio Henchman & Goon arbeitet bereits seit einiger Zeit am Puzzle-Adventure Pode, in dem zwei knuffige Kopffüßer auf dem Weg durch die rätselhafte norwegische Natur kooperieren müssen. Mittlerweile haben sich die Entwickler auch eine Plattform ausgesucht: In der aktuellen Pressemitteilung ist davon die Rede, dass das Spiel noch im Frühjahr 2018 erscheinen soll.



Musikalische Unterstützung bekommt das Team von Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga, Assassin's Creed Syndicate).

"Pode is a co-op puzzle exploration game about two unlikely travel companions going on an exploratory adventure within a mysterious and magical mountain. Through their unique individual talents they reveal a magical world within the mountain by working together to solve the puzzles. Pode is visually inspired by Norwegian art and culture resulting in a stunning exploration game. Pode won the development award for the Best Casual Game and was selected as a nominee for the People's Choice Awards as well as for the Best Quality of Art in GameConnection 2018."

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Pode (Switch)

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

