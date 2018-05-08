Assault Spy: Wildes Animé-Gekloppe mit Aktentasche startet in den Early Access - 4Players.de

"Key Features
- Stylish Spy Action Comedy: Blast through an army of security robots and save a company that was taken over by terrorists!
- High Speed Dash Combat: Dodge bullets with a dash, and finish off enemies with fancy combo moves!
- Dynamic Action: Defeating enemies unlocks new moves, which can be used to chain together insane combos with stylish finishing moves!
- One Story with Two Sides: Play through the game as the professional, yet hapless spy, Asaru; or the rowdy and reckless CIA agent, Amelia! Each character has a unique playstyle, and a story that intertwines with each other!
Story
- Asaru: Asaru Vito is a self-proclaimed elite company spy. However, because he always ends up paired with the clumsy Kanoko Yotsuba, most of his missions are failures. His performance hit rock bottom… Just when things couldn’t get any worse, he was assigned to spy on the global mega corporation, Negabot. Even with the worst partner ever, he now has to work at a major company, so the worst has yet to begin for Asaru!
- Amelia: The company has been taken over by terrorists!? OK, let me take a swing at them!!!"
