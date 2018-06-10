Neo Geo Mini: Video-Überblick über die Mini-Retro-Konsole; Spiele-Aufgebot steht fest - 4Players.de

SNK stellt im folgenden Video die Mini-Retro-Konsole Neo Geo Mini ausführlich vor. Die Videospielkonsole verfügt über einen integrierten 3,5-Zoll-Bildschirm (ca. 8,89 cm), einen HDMI-Anschluss für einen Fernseher oder Monitor, einen Kopfhöreranschluss, zwei externe Controller-Anschlüsse sowie ein Stromkabel (das Netzteil ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten). Der Nachbau eines Neo-Geo-MVS ist 135 Millimeter breit, 108 Millimeter tief, 162 Millimeter hoch und wiegt 600 Gramm. Das Neo Geo Mini wird in einer asiatischen/japanischen und einer internationalen Version (Nord- und Südamerika, Europa) erscheinen. Angaben zum Preis und zum Erscheinungstermin hat SNK nicht gemacht.
Das Neo Geo Mini International umfasst die folgenden 40 Spiele. Vorinstalliert sind laut Dualshockers: 3 Count Bout, Art of Fighting, Blazing Star, Blue's Journey, Crossed Swords, Fatal Fury Special, Football Frenzy, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Ghost Pilots, King of the Monsters, King of the Monsters 2, Kizuna Encounter, Last Resort, Magician Lord, Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, Metal Slug 4, Metal Slug 5, Metal Slug X, Mutation Nation, Ninja Master's, Puzzled, Real Bout Fatal Fury, Robo Army, Samurai Shodown 2, Samurai Shodown 4, Samurai Shodown 5 Special, Sengoku3, Shock Troopers, Shock Troopers 2nd Squad, Super Sidekicks, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, The King of Fighters '95, The King of Fighters '97, The King of Fighters '98, The Last Blade 2, Top Player's Golf und World Heroes Perfect.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Online Presentation
von Marcel Kleffmann,