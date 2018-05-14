Rage 2: Ankündigung steht bevor; erster Werbespot aufgetaucht - 4Players.de

Rage 2
Shooter
Entwickler: id Software
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

von ,

RAGE 2: Ankündigung steht bevor; erster Werbespot aufgetaucht

Rage 2 (Shooter) von Bethesda Softworks
Rage 2 (Shooter) von Bethesda Softworks - Bildquelle: Bethesda Softworks
Die Ankündigung von RAGE 2 von id Software und Bethesda dürfte im Laufe des heutigen Montags erfolgen, denn die Entwickler haben auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Channel einen Trailer für Montag angekündigt, und zwar ziemlich subtil. Zudem ist ein 15 Sekunden langer Werbespot im PlayStation Network vorab aufgetaucht.


Der erste Teil (zum Test) wurde am 7. Oktober 2011 für PC, Mac, Xbox 360 und PlayStation 3 veröffentlicht.

Kommentare

Stormrider One schrieb am
Mehr richtung Borderlands würde ich sagen(also was das bekloppter angeht meine ich), halt ohne die comic Grafik !!
Quacke 5 wäre mir aber lieber!
Quacke 5 wäre mir aber lieber!
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
MrLetiso schrieb am
Na da bin ich ja mal gespannt. Scheint ein wenig bekloppter zu werden, als der erste Teil. Gut so :D
Gamer Eddy schrieb am
Och joa nice :D Dann gibts wohl Gameplay auf der E3.
