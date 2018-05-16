Hellbound: Blutiger Early-Access-Shooter will die Neunziger mit moderner Technik zurückbringen - 4Players.de

In den Neunzigern spritzte das Blut noch im Zehntelsekundentakt - mit diesem Mantra soll auch der klassische Egoshooter Hellbound punkten. Sogar der Name des Teams (Saibot) ist eine Referenz an Zeiten, in denen man sich noch auf seine Eingeweide verlassen konnte (die munter über den Schirm flogen).

Der bereits kostenlos in Steams Early Access verfügbare Titel (vorerst im Survival-Modus) orientiert sich spielerisch an Doom, Quake, den Duke und ähnliche Oldies, soll das Ganze aber mit moderner Technik aufpeppen. Auf Kickstarter ist das Projekt ebenfalls vertreten, wo man 22 Tage vor Kampagnen-Ende bislang knapp 10.000 der mindestens nötigen 33.804 Euro eingesammelt hat.

"When it’s time to destroy demons with bones, bullets, or bare hands, Hellgore is the man for the job. This big, stitched-up slab of muscle has one thing on his mind: crimson carnage. Well, he has his own fully fleshed-out backstory, but that’s not important right now. Just know that he’s no stranger to gunning down the demonic denizens of Hell. Hellbound is a ‘90s FPS, 20 years later with old-school gameplay, and new-school quality. Remember when shooters were brutally hard, fast-paced, and violent? Imagine that rendered grotesquely in Unreal Engine 4. In the Survival Mode available today for free, Hellgore smashes and blasts monsters in a wave-based arena, reveling in chaos as heavy metal and industrial music chugs in the background. Every wave summons hordes of enemies to cleave through.