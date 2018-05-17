Green Hell: Überlebenskampf im Regenwald von ehemaligen Techland-Entwicklern - 4Players.de

Das Warschauer Studio Creepy Jar hat den tropischen Überlebenskampf Green Hell angekündigt. Hinter dem Team stecken laut Pressemitteilung einige ehemalige Entwickler von Techland ( Dying Light Dead Island ). In dem psychologischen Survival-Simulator wird man aus der Egoperspektive in den Amazonas-Regenwald versetzt, wo man nicht nur körperliche, sondern auch geistige Strapazen überstehen muss. Der Early Access soll auf dem PC in diesem Sommer starten, später sollen zudem nicht näher spezifizierte Konsolen bedient werden.



"Having no memory of how you got there, your goal is simple: survive. Stuck in a beautifully nightmarish environment, it will take fortitude of mind and the most primitive of means to escape. With only a radio at your disposal the player will follow a familiar voice through a seemingly endless and ruthlessly inhospitable jungle. Bit by bit, you will unveil more of the mystery of how you came to be in this hostile situation, and what you discover just might be worse than what you fought so hard against to survive.



Key Features

• Realistic Survival Simulator - Green Hell puts great focus on realism in both its world building and gameplay. Everything that is crafted or built is necessary for survival, and was consulted on with experts. The Amazon is not a typical forest; threats are literally crawling under your skin.

• Psychological Thriller - Waking up in the middle of the Amazon with no recollection of how you got there or how you’ll get out, the hardest battle you’ll face is the fight against yourself and your weaknesses and fears.

• Fully Alive Amazon Rainforest - Every effort has gone into recreating the lush world of the Amazon in painstaking detail. An exotic and dangerous place, this jungle is filled with many hazards beyond predators including toxic plants, illnesses and infections, all waiting to bring the player to their demise.

• Body Inspection - Dangers lurk around every bend but they also live under your very skin. Paramount to your survival is checking your body for parasites, infections, and wounds. Take care or suffer the consequences."



