Green Hell: Early Access: Animal Update bringt neue Dschungelbewohner - 4Players.de

 

Green Hell: Early Access: Animal Update bringt neue Dschungelbewohner

Green Hell
Survival-Horror
Entwickler: Creepy Jar
Publisher: Creepy Jar
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

von ,

Green Hell - Early Access: Animal Update bringt neue Dschungelbewohner

Green Hell (Action) von Creepy Jar
Green Hell (Action) von Creepy Jar - Bildquelle: Creepy Jar
Für Green Hell (Early Access) ist das erste Inhaltsupdate erschienen. Es umfasst neue Pflanzen, zwei weitere Konstruktionen, ein modulares Unterschlupfsystem und neue Dschungelbewohner (Change-Log). Zu den neuen Tieren gehören zwei Gürteltierarten, Fledermäuse, die brasilianische Wanderspinne, Puma, Tukan, Tapir, Rotfußschildkröte und die Kaiman-Eidechse.

NEW PLANTS & HERBS
  • Discover new medicinal cures for your illnesses

NEW SURVIVAL CONSTRUCTIONS
  • Food Dryer - Preserve your food to last longer
  • Lumber Stand - Keep your camp tidy with storage for the wood you collect

NEW MODULAR SHELTERS
  • Configure your undefined shelter layout with the modular construction system
  • Learn more about the modular construction system in this video!

NEW 'HUNTER' CHALLENGE
  • 10 different species, 10 different hunts to complete your challenge

Letztes aktuelles Video: New Feature Modular Shelter


In dem psychologischen Survival-Spiel wird man aus der Egoperspektive in den Amazonas-Regenwald versetzt, wo man nicht nur körperliche, sondern auch geistige Strapazen überstehen muss. Die Entwickler beschreiben den Titel als "realistische Survival-Simulation". Welche weiteren Verbesserungen im Early-Access-Verlauf vorgenommen werden sollen, findet ihr hier.

Quelle: Creepy Jar

