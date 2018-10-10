Green Hell: Early Access: Animal Update bringt neue Dschungelbewohner - 4Players.de

NEW PLANTS & HERBS
- Discover new medicinal cures for your illnesses
NEW SURVIVAL CONSTRUCTIONS
- Food Dryer - Preserve your food to last longer
- Lumber Stand - Keep your camp tidy with storage for the wood you collect
NEW MODULAR SHELTERS
- Configure your undefined shelter layout with the modular construction system
- Learn more about the modular construction system in this video!
NEW 'HUNTER' CHALLENGE
- 10 different species, 10 different hunts to complete your challenge
Letztes aktuelles Video: New Feature Modular Shelter
In dem psychologischen Survival-Spiel wird man aus der Egoperspektive in den Amazonas-Regenwald versetzt, wo man nicht nur körperliche, sondern auch geistige Strapazen überstehen muss. Die Entwickler beschreiben den Titel als "realistische Survival-Simulation". Welche weiteren Verbesserungen im Early-Access-Verlauf vorgenommen werden sollen, findet ihr hier.