Green Hell: Early Access: Combat Update bringt speerschwingende Krieger und Fallen - 4Players.de

Green Hell
Survival-Horror
Green Hell - Combat Update bringt speerschwingende Krieger und Fallen

Green Hell (Action) von Creepy Jar
Green Hell (Action) von Creepy Jar - Bildquelle: Creepy Jar
Für die Early-Access-Version von Green Hell ist das Combat-Update veröffentlicht worden. Fortan kann man gegen speerschwingende Krieger antreten, neue Fallen gegen menschliche Gegner im Camp aufstellen, sich eigene Rüstungen basteln und gegen allgemein "schlauere" Feinde kämpfen. Green Hell befindet sich seit Ende August 2018 im Early Access bei Steam (16,79 Euro; 85% von 2.533 Nutzer-Reviews sind positiv).

Combat Update Additions:
  • "New Human AI - Spear-wielding Tribal Warrior
  • New Traps - Defend your camp against Tribal Warriors
  • New Armor System - Craft crucial protective armor
  • New AI Behaviors - Patrols and camp destruction
  • There Will be Blood - AI bleeding system
  • Who does your make up!?! Did you get a haircut? - New Tribal paintings and haircuts
  • New Weapons - Tribal Spear and Tribal Bow
  • Steam Cloud - Cloud saves and language integration
  • New Challenge - Face your enemies in a tough new challenge"



Letztes aktuelles Video: Combat Update - New Additions


Quelle: Creepy Jar

