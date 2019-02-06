Green Hell: Early Access: Combat Update bringt speerschwingende Krieger und Fallen - 4Players.de

Combat Update Additions:
- "New Human AI - Spear-wielding Tribal Warrior
- New Traps - Defend your camp against Tribal Warriors
- New Armor System - Craft crucial protective armor
- New AI Behaviors - Patrols and camp destruction
- There Will be Blood - AI bleeding system
- Who does your make up!?! Did you get a haircut? - New Tribal paintings and haircuts
- New Weapons - Tribal Spear and Tribal Bow
- Steam Cloud - Cloud saves and language integration
- New Challenge - Face your enemies in a tough new challenge"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Combat Update - New Additions