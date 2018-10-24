Forza Horizon 4: Update bringt "Route Creator" und die Horizon-Story "British Racing Green" - 4Players.de

 

Forza Horizon 4: Update bringt "Route Creator" und die Horizon-Story "British Racing Green"

Forza Horizon 4
von

Forza Horizon 4: Update bringt "Route Creator" und die Horizon-Story "British Racing Green"

Für Forza Horizon 4 steht ein Update zum Download bereit. Es umfasst den "Route Creator" und eine neue Horizon Story. Mit dem "Route Creator" können benutzerdefinierte Strecken (Länge: bis zu 40 Meilen) von jedem Startpunkt eines Asphalt-, Dirt- oder Cross-Country-Events aus erstellt werden. Man erstellt die Route, indem man die Strecke mit seinem Fahrzeug abfährt und währenddessen Kontrollpunkte setzt. Diese erstellten Routen können dann mit dem "Blueprint Creator" gestartet werden.

Die neue Horizon Story trägt den Titel "British Racing Green" und dreht sich um in Großbritannien gebaute Autos. Die Story beginnt ab Stufe 50 in Broadway. Darüber hinaus werden allgemeine Stabilitäts- und Leistungsoptimierungen sowie Audio-Verbesserungen mit dem Update vorgenommen. Das vollständige Change-Log findet ihr hier.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Vorstellung des Route-Creators



Quelle: Playground Games, Microsoft
