Forza Horizon 4: Über sieben Millionen Spieler auf PC und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Forza Horizon 4
Arcade-Racer
Entwickler: Playground Games
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
02.10.2018
02.10.2018
02.10.2018
Test: Forza Horizon 4
89
89
Test: Forza Horizon 4
88
Test: Forza Horizon 4
89
von ,

Forza Horizon 4: Über sieben Millionen Spieler auf PC und Xbox One

Forza Horizon 4 (Rennspiel) von Microsoft
Forza Horizon 4 (Rennspiel) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Leadinglightdesign
Ein Monat nach der Veröffentlichung der ersten Erweiterung (Forza Horizon 4: Fortune Island) haben die Entwickler bekannt gegeben, dass Forza Horizon 4 mittlerweile von über sieben Millionen Personen auf PC und Xbox One gespielt wurde. Allerdings ist zu berücksichtigen, dass das Spiel auch im Xbox Game Pass enthalten ist und somit alle Abonnenten direkt Zugriff auf das Spiel von Playground Games haben.


Für das Rennspiel ist vor einigen Tagen das fünfte Update erschienen (PC: 1.239.620.2; Xbox One: 1.239.622.0). Es umfasste den neuen Mehrspieler-Modus "Free-For-All-Adventure". Zusätzlich zum traditionellen "Team Adventure" haben die Spieler nun die Möglichkeit, einzeln anzutreten. Darüber hinaus kamen zehn neue Missionen im Horizon-Story-Modus "Isha's Taxis" und sieben neue Fahrzeuge von Mitsubishi (kostenlos) ins Spiel.



Letztes aktuelles Video: GymkhanaTEN Vehicles


Quelle: Playground Games, Microsoft
Forza Horizon 4
