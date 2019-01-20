Forza Horizon 4: Über sieben Millionen Spieler auf PC und Xbox One - 4Players.de

What a start to 2019! One month after the launch of the Fortune Island expansion, we’re celebrating the more than 7 million people who have played @WeArePlayground #ForzaHorizon4 since launch. Thank you, Forza fans! pic.twitter.com/ZDPkqpxp7N— Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) 18. Januar 2019
Für das Rennspiel ist vor einigen Tagen das fünfte Update erschienen (PC: 1.239.620.2; Xbox One: 1.239.622.0). Es umfasste den neuen Mehrspieler-Modus "Free-For-All-Adventure". Zusätzlich zum traditionellen "Team Adventure" haben die Spieler nun die Möglichkeit, einzeln anzutreten. Darüber hinaus kamen zehn neue Missionen im Horizon-Story-Modus "Isha's Taxis" und sieben neue Fahrzeuge von Mitsubishi (kostenlos) ins Spiel.
