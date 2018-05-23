Gal Metal: Mit Joycon-Getrommel gegen die Alien-Invasion - 4Players.de

Was tun, wenn die Aliens angreifen? Ähnlich wie seinerzeit Ulala aus Space Channel 5 wissen auch die weiblichen Bandmitglieder aus Gal Metal, was zu tun ist. Die Agressoren werden einfach mit der Macht der Musik in andere Dimensionen versetzt. Um das für den Spieler möglichst realgetreu zu inszenieren, trommelt man offenbar persönlich mit den Joycons der Switch in der Luft herum.

Marvelous Europe hat angekündigt, dass das japanische Musikspiel von DMM Games im Herbst 2018 für die Switch erscheinen soll.







" Planet Earth is on the brink of invasion after humanity ruined the peace and quiet of the universe with the broadcast of metal music on the Voyager probe's Golden Record . Aliens picked up the signal and couldn't stop headbanging, and now they're dying off because of it… so they want revenge! A few rogue extraterrestrials make their way to the source of the music and abduct two high school students from the Tokyo suburb of Kichijoji: an unnamed boy, and a drummer named Rinko from an outrageous girls-only metal club. The aliens needed an emissary with whom to discuss the terms of their revenge, and felt either of these two would serve nicely. However, being unable to choose between them, the aliens simply decided to merge their souls into a single being!



Now, working together, the all-in-one pair must team up with the other members of K.M.G. (the Kichijoji Metal Girls) to rid the planet of these eight-tentacled extraterrestrials using the power of metal. It’s time to rock these music-hating creeps all the way back to whatever planet they came from! Gal Metal is a rhythm game designed for Nintendo Switch™ that turns each Joy-Con™ into a drum stick. Players will take hold of the Joy-Cons to rock along with the music as they create their own complex performances and rack up millions of points using personal free-form drum lines based on over a dozen different beats. With Pro Controller support on offer as well, players will be able to choose how they want to jam and earn metal power to use against the alien invaders in this uniquely adlib-friendly rhythm experience.