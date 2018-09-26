Creed: Rise to Glory: Boxspiel mit Rocky für VR erschienen - 4Players.de

Rocky Balboa hat einen VR-Auftritt bekommen: In Survios' Boxspiel mit dem Titel Creed: Rise to Glory kann man u.a. mit der Film-Legende trainieren, um danach aus der Ego-Perspektive gegen diverse Athleten die Fäuste fliegen zu lassen. Das Spiel ist gestern für PSVR, Rift und Vive erschienen und baut wie erwartet stark auf Bewegungs-Controller. Der deutsche PlayStation-Blog erläutert:



"PlayStation VR Spieler können ein Match erleben, welches nur in diesem Spiel möglich ist: Spielt als Rocky Balboa in seiner jugendlichen Blüte, auf dem Höhepunkt seiner kämpferischen Fähigkeiten. Als eine VR Box-Erfahrung, in der ihr in die Boxhandschuhe von Adonis Creed auf seiner Reise vom Underground Amateur zum Champion im Rampenlicht schlüpft, enthält Creed: Rise to Glory eine revolutionäre Phantom Melee Technologie für eindrucksvolles Melee Kampf VR.



Egal, ob ihr euch dazu entscheidet, Creeds Geschichte zu erleben oder ihr euch euren eigenen Exhibition Battles gegen eine Auswahl fähiger Gegner stellt, diese Technologie lässt euch jeden Schlag, Uppercut und Stoß durch situationsbedingte Desynchronisation spüren, darunter Müdigkeit, Taumeln und Knockouts."





Die Die Steam-Seite erklärt den Spielablauf im Ring folgendermaßen:





"Feel the Impact

Physically active 1:1 boxing gameplay features Survios’s newest proprietary VR innovation: Phantom Melee Technology™, which utilizes Responsive Control and Virtual Stamina to mimic the real-life effects of punching and being hit in the ring. Throw a variety of punches like uppercuts, jabs, and flurries in satisfying, impactful combat. But don’t let your guard down: punch too much and you’ll suffer from fatigue, and always be prepared to dodge and defend against incoming blows. Too many hits will stagger or completely knock out of your body—race back to your avatar before the ref counts down to show that the fight’s far from over."