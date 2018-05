Xenosis: Alien Infection: Düsterer Crowdfunding-Überlebenskampf auf einem havarierten Raumschiff - 4Players.de

"The game takes place on the Carpathian, an Interstellar Starship built to terraform a mineral rich planet on the edge of our known solar system. The 15-year mission was going according to plan, until the ship was reportedly destroyed during a geological event. Nearly 50 years later, you discover the ship - adrift in space - and dock your salvage vessel to board and retrieve the valuable data core. The ship has no breathable atmosphere. The crew is nowhere to be found. However, there are traces of an unidentified toxin inside…



How did the ship get here? What happened to the crew? As you venture in further to find out, the ship suddenly powers up. An alarm is triggered, the docking port locks down and you are trapped inside. It’s then that you receive a harrowing transmission from somewhere deep inside the ship. A warning… that you are not alone."