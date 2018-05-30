Fallout 76: Entwicklung angekündigt; Teaser-Trailer steht bereit; Details auf der E3; Gerücht: Online-Spiel - 4Players.de

Fallout 76
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Bethesda Game Studios
Publisher: Bethesda
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

von ,

Fallout 76: Entwicklung angekündigt; Teaser-Trailer steht bereit; Details auf der E3; Gerücht: Online-Spiel

Fallout 76 (Rollenspiel) von Bethesda
Fallout 76 (Rollenspiel) von Bethesda - Bildquelle: Bethesda
Die Bethesda Game Studios haben im Anschluss an einen 24-stündigen Livestream bei Twitch die Entwicklung von Fallout 76 offiziell für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One angekündigt. Weitere Details wurden nicht genannt. Mehr Einblicke soll es bei der diesjährigen "E3 Showcase" von Bethesda geben (11. Juni um 3:30 Uhr). Von Bethesda heißt es lediglich: "Schaut euch den offiziellen Teaser-Trailer zu Fallout 76 an, dem neuesten Projekt der preisgekrönten Bethesda Game Studios."

Kotaku will in Erfahrung gebracht haben, dass Fallout 76 eine Form von "Online-Spiel" sein soll. Es wird sowohl von Bethesda Game Studios in Maryland als auch von der Niederlassung in Austin (ehemals Battlecry Studios) entwickelt werden. Diese Gerüchte wurden bisher nicht bestätigt.

Screenshot - Fallout 76 (PC)

Screenshot - Fallout 76 (PC)

Screenshot - Fallout 76 (PC)

Screenshot - Fallout 76 (PC)





Quelle: Bethesda Softworks

Kommentare

Arco schrieb am
Die Spiele von denen sollte man alleine schon nicht mehr kaufen, weil sie scheinbar immer noch diese Rotzenginge benutzen, die eigtl schon bei Skyrim veraltet war und mittlerweile nur noch altbacken und fast hässlich wirkt.
Müllpanda schrieb am
Der Teaser wirkt wie eine 3D-Version von Fallout Shelter. Warum auch nicht? Die grundlegenden Elemente gibt es dank Fallout 4 ja bereits und wenn man jetzt das Konzept von Shelter ausbaut (Online-Modus, frei begehbare Welt etc.), könnte es zumindest ein interessanter Ableger in der Serie werden, den ich mir gerne anschauen würde.
Ich bin auf den Online-Anteil gespannt, aber wir werden in wenigen Wochen ja bereits mehr wissen.
die-wc-ente schrieb am
erster Gedanke: fuck yeah
zweiter: hoffentlich wird der bethesda launcher nicht pflicht
dritter: online spiel? so´n scheiß
|Chris| schrieb am
Oh Gott bitte kein Online Battle Royal Service, Oh Gott bitte kein Online Battle Royal Service, Oh Gott bitte kein Online Battle Royal Service, Oh Gott bitte kein Online Battle Royal Service, Oh Gott bitte kein Online Battle Ro...
Hoebelix schrieb am
Bei "Online-Spiel" hab ich aufgehört zu lesen...
