Fallout 76: Entwicklung angekündigt; Teaser-Trailer steht bereit; Details auf der E3; Gerücht: Online-Spiel - 4Players.de

Kotaku will in Erfahrung gebracht haben, dass Fallout 76 eine Form von "Online-Spiel" sein soll. Es wird sowohl von Bethesda Game Studios in Maryland als auch von der Niederlassung in Austin (ehemals Battlecry Studios) entwickelt werden. Diese Gerüchte wurden bisher nicht bestätigt.
"When the fighting has stopped, and the fallout has settled..."— Fallout (@Fallout) 30. Mai 2018
“#Fallout76 - the newest game from Bethesda Game Studios. See more at the #BE3 Showcase – June 10th @ 6:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/wKeIq66tzR