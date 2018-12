Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition: Leinentasche wurde durch Nylontasche ersetzt; Bethesda bietet Ersatz an - 4Players.de

We are finalizing manufacturing plans for replacement canvas bags for the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition. If you purchased the CE, please visit https://t.co/S5ClEZuQrx and submit a ticket by Jan. 31, 2019. We’ll arrange to send you a replacement as soon as the bags are ready.

We understand and respect that there is disappointment with the bag in the Power Armor Edition. We are sorry. Please contact Bethesda Support to provide proof of your CE purchase. They will assist in granting your account 500 Atoms.



Please visit: https://t.co/TJBMjYaph0