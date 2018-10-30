Tetris Effect: Bunt blitzende Neuauflage bekommt zeitbegrenzte PS4-Demo; auch für PSVR - 4Players.de

Tetris Effect von Enhance Games (Rez Infinite) wird bekanntlich am 9. November 2018 für PlayStation 4 erscheinen. Bereits am1. November wird es laut Gematsu.com eine kostenlose Demo geben, mit der man in einige Levels verschiedener Modi hineinschnuppern kann. Ähnlich wie bei einer offenen Beta ist die Demo nur bis zum 5. November erhältlich und lässt sich danach nicht mehr starten.



Daher ist eine Online-Verbindung zum Spielen der Probierfassung nötig (die Vollversion soll hingegen kein Always-On voraussetzen). In der Demo ist neben dem klassischen 2D-Puzzle (auf der PS4 Pro in 4K und mit HDR) auch bereits die PSVR-Unterstützung an Bord. Hier einige Feinheiten von Gematsu.com:



"The Tetris Effect: Weekend Trial Demo consists of three stages of the main “Journey Mode” campaign (FYI: 27 total Journey Mode stages in the final game), as well as two “Effect Modes” (FYI: 10-plus in the final game): Marathon Mode and Mystery Mode. (...) Also, a special “Weekend Ritual” event will run for 24 hours over the demo weekend (starting 12:00 p.m. UTC on Saturday, November 3), during which all players of the Weekend Trial Demo can play a specified mode to earn points towards a Community Goal. If 100 percent of that Community Goal is reached in the 24 hour period, a special in-game avatar will unlock for all players who participated in the event, which is usable in the demo only. A Weekend Ritual event like this will run every weekend once the full Tetris Effect game launches on November 9, spotlighting different Effect Modes each week."

