Totally Accurate Battlegrounds: Battle-Royale-Parodie auf Steam erschienen; kurzzeitig kostenlos - 4Players.de

Huge map

Physics-based EVERYTHING

Unit Customization

The first 100 hours after the release will be free for all and that means free forever, if you get the game before the first 100 hours end you will NOT have to pay to keep it. The 4.99$ price after the first 100 hours goes to preserving the game such as server costs etc.TABG is an April Fools' joke, we’ve done one every year since 2016. We've previously combined one of our games with another genre or game. The first year we made Supertruck, a mix between the game Superhot and Clustertruck. Last year we made TABZ which is a mix of TABS and DAY-Z. We spend an enormous amount of lunch breaks and nights playing PUBG, this is an homage to a game we love.We didn’t take much time away from TABS, we took three weeks to work on TABG because we wanted to bring you something while you wait for TABS. We knew that TABZ last year, and Supertruck the year before was very appreciated by our community and thought we’d keep up the tradition by making yet another game for you to play.We had some networking issues but were determined to finish up the game to share it with you all!"