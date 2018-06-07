Totally Accurate Battlegrounds: Battle-Royale-Parodie auf Steam erschienen; kurzzeitig kostenlos - 4Players.de

Entwickler Landfall will den Hype um Fortnite, PUBG & Co. auf die Schippe nehmen - mit einer eigenen Interpretation des Battle-Royale-Genres. Totally Accurate Battlegrounds (TABG) heißt ihr Online-Shooter, der momentan noch kostenlos auf Steam erhältlich ist. Das Spiel ist am 5. Juni erschienen. Die Kostenlos-Phase soll 100 Stunden dauern; danach werden 5 Dollar fällig.
Auf Steam wird der Inhalt folgendermaßen auf den Punkt gebracht: "Ein Haufen physikbasierter Spinner kämpft es untereinander auf einer Insel aus, alles ist albern und möglicherweise ein wenig buggy". Passend dazu wirkt das Design ähnlich seltsam und minimal wie in ClusterTruck oder Totally Accurate Battle Zombielator (TABZ), welche ebenfalls von Landfall entwickelt wurden.
Laut pcgamer.com ist eines der herausstechendsten Merkmale von Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, dass der eigene Charakter auf Knopfdruck Beatbox-Geräusche von sich gibt (und dass der Überlebenskampf der wackligen Röhrenmänner tatsächlich noch ziemlich fehlerhaft verlaufe). Auch die Armbrust scheint im Comic-Gemetzel eine wichtige Rolle zu spielen.
"FEATURES:
- Huge map
- Physics-based EVERYTHING
- Unit Customization
FAQ
Why does the game cost money for the people who download it after the first 100 hours?
The first 100 hours after the release will be free for all and that means free forever, if you get the game before the first 100 hours end you will NOT have to pay to keep it. The 4.99$ price after the first 100 hours goes to preserving the game such as server costs etc.
Why are you making a battle royale game?!
TABG is an April Fools' joke, we’ve done one every year since 2016. We've previously combined one of our games with another genre or game. The first year we made Supertruck, a mix between the game Superhot and Clustertruck. Last year we made TABZ which is a mix of TABS and DAY-Z. We spend an enormous amount of lunch breaks and nights playing PUBG, this is an homage to a game we love.
Why are you making another game? Shouldn't you be working on TABS?
We didn’t take much time away from TABS, we took three weeks to work on TABG because we wanted to bring you something while you wait for TABS. We knew that TABZ last year, and Supertruck the year before was very appreciated by our community and thought we’d keep up the tradition by making yet another game for you to play.
Why are you releasing it in June and not April?
We had some networking issues but were determined to finish up the game to share it with you all!"