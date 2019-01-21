Just Cause 4: Zweiter PC-Patch soll die Stabilität verbessern - 4Players.de

Change-Log:
- "Major stability improvements.
- Rendering fix when disabling Ambient Occlusion Graphics option.
- Skystriker weaponized wingsuit control adjustments.
- Fixed improper 'skip button hint on a remapped keyboard.
- Updated Audio files affecting certain languages.
- Updated map to include some missing collectible icons.
- Fix for the spotlight 'projected shadow' flickering issue.
- Fix for tutorials not showing sometimes on a new save.
- Update to support different monitor refresh rates."
