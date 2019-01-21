 

Just Cause 4: Zweiter PC-Patch soll die Stabilität verbessern - 4Players.de

Just Cause 4
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Avalanche Studios
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
Test: Just Cause 4
Test: Just Cause 4
Test: Just Cause 4
Bilder Videos

von ,

Just Cause 4: Zweites PC-Update soll die Stabilität verbessern

Just Cause 4 (Action) von Square Enix
Just Cause 4 (Action) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Für die PC-Version von Just Cause 4 ist der zweite Patch (ca. 2,9 GB) veröffentlicht worden, der hauptsächlich die Stabilität des Spiels verbessern und einige Bugs/Probleme beheben soll. An der schlechten Stimmung in der PC-Community, u. a. wegen häufiger Abstürze und anderer technischer Macken, hat sich seit Verkaufsstart am 4. Dezember 2018 bisher wenig getan. Die Nutzerreviews sind weiterhin "größtenteils negativ" (34 Prozent sind "positiv"); auch bei den "kürzlichen Nutzerreviews" (36 Prozent sind "positiv").

Change-Log:
  • "Major stability improvements.
  • Rendering fix when disabling Ambient Occlusion Graphics option.
  • Skystriker weaponized wingsuit control adjustments.
  • Fixed improper 'skip button hint on a remapped keyboard.
  • Updated Audio files affecting certain languages.
  • Updated map to include some missing collectible icons.
  • Fix for the spotlight 'projected shadow' flickering issue.
  • Fix for tutorials not showing sometimes on a new save.
  • Update to support different monitor refresh rates."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Stunt Squad Trailer


Quelle: Steam
Just Cause 4
ab 34,99 bei

Kommentare

Eisenherz schrieb am
Mit dem vierten Teil hat man sich keinen Gefallen getan. Grafisch stellenweise ein absurder Rückschritt (Das Wasser omg!), und der selbstironische Unterton ist ebenfalls verschwunden, ohne den man das Game aber nicht für voll nehmen kann. Da hätte ich lieber Mad Max 2 gesehen.
schrieb am