 

Dead or Alive 6: Brad Wong und Eliot kämpfen mit - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Dead or Alive 6
Beat-em up
Entwickler: Team Ninja
Release:
15.02.2019
15.02.2019
15.02.2019
Alias: DoA 6
Vorbestellen ab 69,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Dying Light - Enhanced Edition [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM 2 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 5 [PC] - 26,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Steel Division: Normandy 44 [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 4 [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Dead or Alive 6: Brad Wong (The Drunken Fighter) und Eliot kämpfen mit

Dead or Alive 6 (Action) von Koei Tecmo / Koch Media
Dead or Alive 6 (Action) von Koei Tecmo / Koch Media - Bildquelle: Koei Tecmo / Koch Media
Zu den 24 spielbaren Charakteren in Dead or Alive 6 gesellen sich auch Brad Wong (The Drunken Fighter) und Eliot (The Apprentice of the Iron Fist), die beide aus vorherigen DOA-Teilen bekannt sein dürften. Im Trailer zeigen sie ihre Kämpffähigkiten auf der Mash-up-Stage "Unforgettable", die aus diversen Elementen älterer DOA-Stages zusammengesetzt wurde.

"Brad Wong, known as 'The Drunken Fighter', is a master of Zui Ba Xian Quan. He uses his drunken style to confuse opponents while striking adversaries from unusual stances ranging from hand-standing and facing backwards to laying down on the ground. Wong spent years training in the remote mountains of China, until his master ordered him to begin a journey in search of a legendary liquor. After entering DOA's third and fourth tournaments, he skipped the fifth; but the drunken boxer returns in Dead or Alive 6, looking to take out all comers. "

"Joining Wong in Dead or Alive 6 is the traveling martial arts scholar, Eliot. Known as 'The Apprentice of the Iron Fist', Eliot launches at opponents with a furious volley of consecutive Xingyi Quan attacks thanks to techniques learned from his master, Gen Fu. After participating in the fourth tournament, Eliot set off on a journey of self-discovery and martial arts training alongside Brad Wong; where Master Fu permitted Eliot to learn the legendary style of Xinyi Liuhe Quan. Eliot enters the sixth DOA tournament with the improved skill and confidence of a true first-rate martial artist."

Das Beat'em-Up erscheint am 15. Februar 2019 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. Das bisher bestätigte Charakter-Lineup sieht so aus: Ayane, Bass, Bayman, Brad Wong, Christie, Diego (neu), Eliot, Hayate, Helena Douglas, Hitomi, Honoka, Jann Lee, Kasumi, Kokoro, Leifang, Lisa Hamilton/La Mariposa, Marie Rose, Mila, NiCO (neu), Nyotengu, Phase 4, Rig, Ryu Hayabusa, Tina und Zack. Nyotengu ist als Vorbesteller-Bonus vorgesehen. Phase 4 versteckt sich im Deluxe Set.



Letztes aktuelles Video: Iron Fist Apprentice Drunken Master


Quelle: Koei Tecmo
Dead or Alive 6
ab 69,99 bei

Kommentare

ronny_83 schrieb am
Wo sind denn die Brüste und Badeanzüge? Oder hab ich was verpasst?
schrieb am