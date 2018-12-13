Dead or Alive 6: Brad Wong und Eliot kämpfen mit - 4Players.de

"Brad Wong, known as 'The Drunken Fighter', is a master of Zui Ba Xian Quan. He uses his drunken style to confuse opponents while striking adversaries from unusual stances ranging from hand-standing and facing backwards to laying down on the ground. Wong spent years training in the remote mountains of China, until his master ordered him to begin a journey in search of a legendary liquor. After entering DOA's third and fourth tournaments, he skipped the fifth; but the drunken boxer returns in Dead or Alive 6, looking to take out all comers. "
"Joining Wong in Dead or Alive 6 is the traveling martial arts scholar, Eliot. Known as 'The Apprentice of the Iron Fist', Eliot launches at opponents with a furious volley of consecutive Xingyi Quan attacks thanks to techniques learned from his master, Gen Fu. After participating in the fourth tournament, Eliot set off on a journey of self-discovery and martial arts training alongside Brad Wong; where Master Fu permitted Eliot to learn the legendary style of Xinyi Liuhe Quan. Eliot enters the sixth DOA tournament with the improved skill and confidence of a true first-rate martial artist."
Das Beat'em-Up erscheint am 15. Februar 2019 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. Das bisher bestätigte Charakter-Lineup sieht so aus: Ayane, Bass, Bayman, Brad Wong, Christie, Diego (neu), Eliot, Hayate, Helena Douglas, Hitomi, Honoka, Jann Lee, Kasumi, Kokoro, Leifang, Lisa Hamilton/La Mariposa, Marie Rose, Mila, NiCO (neu), Nyotengu, Phase 4, Rig, Ryu Hayabusa, Tina und Zack. Nyotengu ist als Vorbesteller-Bonus vorgesehen. Phase 4 versteckt sich im Deluxe Set.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Iron Fist Apprentice Drunken Master