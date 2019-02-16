 

Jump Force: Erster Patch im Anmarsch - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Jump Force
Beat-em up
Entwickler:
Release:
15.02.2019
15.02.2019
15.02.2019
15.02.2019
15.02.2019
Vorschau: Jump Force
 
 
Vorschau: Jump Force
 
 
Test: Jump Force
65
Vorschau: Jump Force
 
 
Test: Jump Force
65
Jetzt kaufen
ab 48,99

ab 59,99

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Jump Force
Ab 48.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst [PC] - 10,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Castlevania Lords Of Shadow 2 [PC] - 3,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Hard Reset Redux [PC] - 1,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • BioShock: The Collection - 14,99 (Steam)
  • 2K Publisher-Sale, u.a. Mafia - 6,69 (GOG)
  • Square Enix Sale, u.a. Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 26,99 (Humble)
  • Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - 22,40 (IndieGala)
  • DarkSiders 3 - 41,99 (Gamersgate)
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges Definitive Edition - 14,99 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Jump Force: Erster Patch im Anmarsch

Jump Force (Action) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
Jump Force (Action) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Für Jump Force ist der erste Patch angekündigt worden, der in den kommenden Tagen erscheinen soll. Der Software-Flicken soll die Ladezeiten verkürzen, die Zwischensequenzen überspringbar machen, die Stabilität verbessern und Bugs in den Kämpfen beheben. Ladeunterbrechungen, Lags und Probleme bei der Kollisionsabfrage fielen auch in unserem Test negativ auf. Weitere Patches sollen später folgen.


Außerdem sollen neue (kostenlose) Klamotten für den Spieler-Avatar in Zukunft hinzugefügt werden. Neun weitere Charaktere mit eigenen kosmetischen Gegenständen werden als Download-Erweiterungen folgen.




Letztes aktuelles Video: Full Character Roster Trailer


Quelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Jump Force
ab 59,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am