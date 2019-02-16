Jump Force: Erster Patch im Anmarsch - 4Players.de

Attention Jump Force!— BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) 15. Februar 2019
We are preparing a game patch that will be released in the coming days with:
ð Loading time improvements
ð Ability to skip cutscenes
ð Stability fixes
ð Battle bug fixes
Thank you for your mighty support! #Unite2Fight! pic.twitter.com/GyAz0CpYqv
Außerdem sollen neue (kostenlose) Klamotten für den Spieler-Avatar in Zukunft hinzugefügt werden. Neun weitere Charaktere mit eigenen kosmetischen Gegenständen werden als Download-Erweiterungen folgen.
Yes! More clothing for your avatar will be added for free in the future, although you will still have to unlock their use for your character.— BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) 15. Februar 2019
Also, 9 more characters will be added, along with their costume pieces, although that requires purchasing their DLC.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Full Character Roster Trailer