Jump Force: Erster Patch im Anmarsch - 4Players.de

We are preparing a game patch that will be released in the coming days with: Loading time improvements, Ability to skip cutscenes, Stability fixes, Battle bug fixes

Yes! More clothing for your avatar will be added for free in the future, although you will still have to unlock their use for your character.



Also, 9 more characters will be added, along with their costume pieces, although that requires purchasing their DLC.