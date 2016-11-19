Golden Joystick Awards: 2016: Dark Souls 3 ist das "Spiel des Jahres"; Overwatch, Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, Firewatch und Pokémon GO erhielten ebenfalls Preise - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Golden Joystick Awards 2016: Preisträger stehen fest
Am Freitagabend wurden die Golden Joystick Awards zum 34. Mal verliehen. Die Preisträger wurden nicht von einer Experten-Jury gekürt, sondern im Rahmen einer Online-Publikumswahl ermittelt. Die Kategorie "Spiel des Jahres" gewann Dark Souls 3. Das Action-Rollenspiel von From Software und Bandai Namco setzte sich gegen Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Doom, Fallout 4, Halo 5, Hitman, Inside, No Man's Sky, Overwatch, PES 2017, Pokemon Go, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Witness, Total War: Warhammer, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End und XCOM 2 durch.
Firewatch wurde als bestes Indie-Game ausgezeichnet. Die Innovation des Jahres ist Pokémon GO. Der Preis für das Studio des Jahres ging an CD Projekt Red. Außerdem sahnte The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine die Preise für bestes Storytelling und bestes visuelles Design ab. Auch Doug Cockle, der Sprecher von Geralt von Riva, bekam eine Auszeichnung. Overwatch erhielt ebenfalls mehrere Preise für "Best Original Game", "Best Multiplayer Game", "Best Gaming Moment", "Competitive Game of the Year" und "PC Game of the Year". Mass Effect: Andromeda wurde als meist erwartetes Spiel prämiert.
Die Liste der Preisträger:
Firewatch wurde als bestes Indie-Game ausgezeichnet. Die Innovation des Jahres ist Pokémon GO. Der Preis für das Studio des Jahres ging an CD Projekt Red. Außerdem sahnte The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine die Preise für bestes Storytelling und bestes visuelles Design ab. Auch Doug Cockle, der Sprecher von Geralt von Riva, bekam eine Auszeichnung. Overwatch erhielt ebenfalls mehrere Preise für "Best Original Game", "Best Multiplayer Game", "Best Gaming Moment", "Competitive Game of the Year" und "PC Game of the Year". Mass Effect: Andromeda wurde als meist erwartetes Spiel prämiert.
Die Liste der Preisträger:
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Dark Souls 3
- Most Wanted Game: Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Best Original Game: Overwatch
- Best Storytelling: The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
- Best Visual Design: The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
- Best Audio: Fallout 4
- Best Indie Game: Firewatch
- Best Multiplayer Game: Overwatch
- Competitive Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Nintendo Game of the Year: The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Xbox Game of the Year: Rise Of The Tomb Raider
- PC Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Studio of the Year: CD Projekt Red
- Innovation of the Year: Pokémon GO
- Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon GO
- Gaming Personality of the Year: Sean Plott (Day (9))
- Competitive Play of the Year: Coldzera's jumping AWP quad kill at MLG Columbus
- Best Gaming Moment: Play of the game in Overwatch
- YouTube Upcoming Personality of the Year: Jesse Cox
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Eiji Aonuma
- Best Gaming Platform: Steam
- Best Gaming Performance: Doug Cockle
- Breakthrough Award: Eric Barone, Stardew Valley
- Hall of Fame: Lara Croft
- Critics Choice Award: Titanfall 2