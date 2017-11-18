EllieJoel hat geschrieben: ? Heute 15:28

Stalkingwolf: Best Audio Zelda? Das Spiel war gut, aber das schlechteste an dem Spiel war Audio&Co.

Was ein Blödsinn Audio in dem Spiel war fantastisch die Naturgeräusche das super aufkommen der Melodie andere Soundeffekte wie Schritte , Regen , Blitze , Vögel etc waren das beste vom besten eigentlich mit das beste was ich je in einen Spiel gehört hab in Sachen Audio. Aber vielleicht verwechselst du auch Audio mit Soundtrack der bei BOTW nicht so präsent aber trotzdem klasse war. Da vom "schlechtesten" zu reden najaIn der Kategorie wird BOTW noch zahlreiche Awards abräumen.