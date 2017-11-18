PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds gewann die Auszeichnungen in den Bereichen "Best Multiplayer Game" und "PC Game of the Year". Horizon Zero Dawn wurde mit den Preisen "Best Storytelling", "PlayStation Game of the Year" und dem "Best Gaming Performance and Breakthrough Award" für Ashly Burch prämiert. Cuphead sichert sich "Xbox Game of the Year" und "Best Visual Design". Das meisterwartete Spiel ist The Last of Us Part 2. Den Preis für sein Lebenswerk erhielt Sid Meier (Civilization).
Die Liste der Preisträger:
- Best Storytelling - Horizon Zero Dawn
- Best Visual Design - Cuphead
- Best Audio - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun - Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn)
- Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix Collective - Friday the 13th: The Game
- Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Studio of the Year - Nintendo EPD
- Best VR Game - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- eSports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel - Agilities
- eSports Team of the Year - Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
- eSports Game of the Year sponsored by OMEN by HP - Overwatch
- Best Streamer / Broadcaster - Markiplier
- Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by Bespoke Arcades - Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Horizon Zero Dawn
- Xbox Game of the Year - Cuphead
- PC Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Critics' Choice Award - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly - Ashly Burch
- Hall of Fame - Final Fantasy
- Most Wanted Award - The Last of Us Part 2
- Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
- Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry sponsored by The Telegraph - Debbie Bestwick MBE
- Lifetime Achievement - Sid Meier
- Ultimate Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild