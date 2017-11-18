Golden Joystick Awards
Golden Joystick Awards 2017: Die Preisträger stehen fest

Golden Joystick Awards (Events) von
Golden Joystick Awards (Events) von
Am gestrigen Freitagabend wurden die Golden Joystick Awards zum 35. Mal verliehen. Den Hauptpreis in der Kategorie "Spiel des Jahres" gewann The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Das Abenteuer von Link gewann ebenfalls die Auszeichnungen "Nintendo Game of the Year" (nur Spiele auf Nintendo-Plattformen), "Critics' Choice Award" und "Best Audio". Nintendo EPD wurde als "Studio of the Year" prämiert. Ein Großteil der Preisträger wurde im Rahmen einer Online-Publikumswahl ermittelt. Die Veranstalter sprechen von Millionen von Teilnehmern weltweit.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds gewann die Auszeichnungen in den Bereichen "Best Multiplayer Game" und "PC Game of the Year". Horizon Zero Dawn wurde mit den Preisen "Best Storytelling", "PlayStation Game of the Year" und dem "Best Gaming Performance and Breakthrough Award" für Ashly Burch prämiert. Cuphead sichert sich "Xbox Game of the Year" und "Best Visual Design".  Das meisterwartete Spiel ist The Last of Us Part 2. Den Preis für sein Lebenswerk erhielt Sid Meier (Civilization).

Die Liste der Preisträger:
  • Best Storytelling - Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Best Visual Design - Cuphead
  • Best Audio - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun - Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn)
  • Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix Collective - Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Studio of the Year - Nintendo EPD
  • Best VR Game - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • eSports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel - Agilities
  • eSports Team of the Year - Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
  • eSports Game of the Year sponsored by OMEN by HP - Overwatch
  • Best Streamer / Broadcaster - Markiplier
  • Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by Bespoke Arcades - Pokémon Sun and Moon
  • Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • PlayStation Game of the Year - Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Xbox Game of the Year - Cuphead
  • PC Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Critics' Choice Award - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly - Ashly Burch
  • Hall of Fame - Final Fantasy
  • Most Wanted Award - The Last of Us Part 2
  • Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
  • Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry sponsored by The Telegraph - Debbie Bestwick MBE
  • Lifetime Achievement - Sid Meier
  • Ultimate Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Quelle: Golden Joystick Awards

Kommentare

Cheraa schrieb am
Ich dachte Best Audio dieses Jahr gab's bei Nier Automata?
Antimuffin schrieb am
Stalkingwolf hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:29
 Best Audio Zelda? Das Spiel war gut, aber das schlechteste an dem Spiel war Audio&Co.
Obwohl der Soundtrack der ruhigste und bei langem nicht der beste der Serie ist, ist der Einsatz im Spiel großartig geworden. Es wird dynamisch und zu richtigen Zeiten eingesetzt und fügt sehr viel der Atmosphäre und des "Feelings" des Spiels zu. Für mich ein verdienter Gewinner. Wahrscheinlich ging es bei Audio wirklich nur um die Implementation von Musik und Ambiente ins Spiel.
Kuro-Okami schrieb am
Herr Kaf-fee-trin-ken hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:29
 @Kuro-Okami
Cuphead ist doch kein Indiegame. Sobald ein Studio Kohle und/oder Support von einem Publisher bekommt, war es das mit Indie. ;)
Edit: Stimme EllieJoel zu, der Sound bei Zelda war fantastisch!
Puh. Entstanden ist das Spiel als Indie Projekt. Erst wesentlich später wurde es finanziell gestützt von Microsoft. Aber gut, selbst wenn du Cuphead rausnimnst, gab es wesentlich Ansprechenderes als Freitag der 13.
Stalkingwolf schrieb am
EllieJoel hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:28
Stalkingwolf hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:29
 Best Audio Zelda? Das Spiel war gut, aber das schlechteste an dem Spiel war Audio&Co.
Was ein Blödsinn Audio in dem Spiel war fantastisch die Naturgeräusche das super aufkommen der Melodie andere Soundeffekte wie Schritte , Regen , Blitze , Vögel etc waren das beste vom besten eigentlich mit das beste was ich je in einen Spiel gehört hab in Sachen Audio. Aber vielleicht verwechselst du auch Audio mit Soundtrack der bei BOTW nicht so präsent aber trotzdem klasse war. Da vom "schlechtesten" zu reden naja :lol: In der Kategorie wird BOTW noch zahlreiche Awards abräumen.
Voice, Geräusche waren gut, aber nicht das beste was 2017 auf dem Markt war. Darum geht es.
und da quasi fast keine Musik vorhanden war, zählt das auch dazu.
Ich hab da Ding 160h gespielt. Audio fand ich nicht das es mich umgehauen hat.Solide, aber nicht herausragend.
Herr Kaf-fee-trin-ken schrieb am
@Kuro-Okami
Cuphead ist doch kein Indiegame. Sobald ein Studio Kohle und/oder Support von einem Publisher bekommt, war es das mit Indie. ;)
Edit: Stimme EllieJoel zu, der Sound bei Zelda war fantastisch!
schrieb am

