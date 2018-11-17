 

Golden Joystick Awards: 2018: God of War räumte die meisten Preise ab, wurde aber nicht "Game of the Year" - 4Players.de

Golden Joystick Awards
Awards
Golden Joystick Awards 2018 verliehen

Golden Joystick Awards (Awards) von
Die Golden Joystick Awards 2018 wurden am gestrigen Freitagabend zum 36. Mal verliehen. Die meisten Preise konnte God of War für PlayStation 4 abräumen. Das Abenteuer von Kratos gewann in den Kategorien Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Audio, PlayStation Game of the Year und Studio of the Year (Sony Santa Monica Studio). Der Hauptpreis "Ultimate Game of the Year" ging allerdings an Fortnite Battle Royale. Das meisterwartete Spiel ist Cyberpunk 2077 von CD Projekt Red. Ein Großteil der Preisträger wurde im Rahmen einer Online-Publikumswahl ermittelt. Für alle Spiele, die bis Ende Oktober 2018 veröffentlicht wurden (inkl. Red Dead Redemption 2), konnte man abstimmen. Hitman 2, Battlefield 5 und Fallout 76 bleiben somit außen vor.

Der "Critics Choice Award" ging an Red Dead Redemption 2. Hidetaka Miyazaki von From Software (Souls-Reihe) wurde für sein Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet.

Liste der Preisträger:
  • Best Storytelling - God of War
  • Best Competitive Game - Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Best Cooperative Game - Monster Hunter: World
  • Best Visual Design - God of War
  • Best Indie Game - Dead Cells
  • Best Audio - God of War
  • Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
  • Best Performer - Bryan Dechart (Connor aus Detroit: Become Human)
  • Esports Game of the Year - Overwatch
  • Best VR Game - The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR
  • Studio of the Year - SIE Santa Monica Studio
  • Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - Bryan Dechart und Amelia Rose Blaire
  • Mobile Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile 
  • PC Game of the Year - Subnautica
  • PlayStation Game of the Year - God of War
  • Xbox Game of the Year - Forza Horizon 4
  • Nintendo Game of the Year - Octopath Traveler
  • Breakthrough Award - Unknown Worlds
  • Most Wanted Game - Cyberpunk 2077
  • Critics Choice Award - Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Lifetime Achievement - Hidetaka Miyazaki (From Software)
  • Outstanding Contribution - Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Ultimate Game of the Year - Fortnite Battle Royale


Quelle: Golden Joystick Awards, GamesRadar

Eisenherz schrieb am
Subnautica hat es absolut verdient! Bestes Spiel seiner Art! Dieses Gefühl, in seinem riesigen Uboot durch eine Unterwasserwelt zu tauchen, während um einen herum gigantische Kreaturen schwimmen ... und dann plötzlich der Bordalarm losgeht, man panisch durch die Decks in den Maschinenraum rast und den Feuerlöscher von der Wand reißt ...
Da rast die Pumpe.
