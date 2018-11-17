Golden Joystick Awards: 2018: God of War räumte die meisten Preise ab, wurde aber nicht "Game of the Year" - 4Players.de

Der "Critics Choice Award" ging an Red Dead Redemption 2. Hidetaka Miyazaki von From Software (Souls-Reihe) wurde für sein Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet.
Liste der Preisträger:
- Best Storytelling - God of War
- Best Competitive Game - Fortnite Battle Royale
- Best Cooperative Game - Monster Hunter: World
- Best Visual Design - God of War
- Best Indie Game - Dead Cells
- Best Audio - God of War
- Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
- Best Performer - Bryan Dechart (Connor aus Detroit: Become Human)
- Esports Game of the Year - Overwatch
- Best VR Game - The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR
- Studio of the Year - SIE Santa Monica Studio
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - Bryan Dechart und Amelia Rose Blaire
- Mobile Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile
- PC Game of the Year - Subnautica
- PlayStation Game of the Year - God of War
- Xbox Game of the Year - Forza Horizon 4
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Octopath Traveler
- Breakthrough Award - Unknown Worlds
- Most Wanted Game - Cyberpunk 2077
- Critics Choice Award - Red Dead Redemption 2
- Lifetime Achievement - Hidetaka Miyazaki (From Software)
- Outstanding Contribution - Xbox Adaptive Controller
- Ultimate Game of the Year - Fortnite Battle Royale