Maneater: In diesem Einzelspieler-Action-Rollenspiel steuert man einen Bullenhai - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Maneater
Action
Entwickler: Blindside Interactive
Publisher: Tripwire Interactive
Release:
kein Termin

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Pure Farming 2018 - 20,09 (McGame)
  • 15% Rabatt auf über 1.200 Blu-rays und DVDs (Amazon)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 2. Generation - 39,99 (Amazon)
  • State of Decay 2 [Xbox One] - 17,99 (Amazon)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [PlayStation 4] - 24,96 (Amazon)
  • Aktion #Sommerspiele auf GOG, u.a. Elex - 24,99 (GOG)
  • Xenonauts - GRATIS (GOG)
  • Devolver Sale, u.a. Shadow Warrior 2 - 16,64 (Humble Store)
  • Everspace - 10,07 (Humble Store)
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 - 18,59 (Fanatical)
  • The Surge - 16,00 (Gamersgate)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Maneater: In diesem Einzelspieler-Action-Rollenspiel steuert man einen Bullenhai

Maneater (Action) von Tripwire Interactive
Maneater (Action) von Tripwire Interactive - Bildquelle: Tripwire Interactive
Bei der PC Gaming Show 2018 ist das Einzelspieler-Action-Rollenspiel Maneater angekündigt worden. In dem Spiel von Blindside Interactive (Entwickler) und Tripwire Interactive (Publisher) steuert man einen Bullenhai, der in den Gewässern der Golfküste unterwegs ist. Als Hai erkundet man eine offene Welt, entwickelt sich weiter (Charakter-Stats) und kann sogar unvorsichtige Menschen angreifen. Die Entwickler bezeichneten den Titel als "SHARKPG".

"Maneater is a Single-Player Action RPG, set in the unforgiving waters of the Gulf Coast. Fight to survive in the open ocean, with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu ... kill or be killed."

Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 PC Gaming Show Trailer


Quelle: Tripwire Interactive

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am