Maneater: In diesem Einzelspieler-Action-Rollenspiel steuert man einen Bullenhai - 4Players.de

Bei der PC Gaming Show 2018 ist das Einzelspieler-Action-Rollenspiel Maneater angekündigt worden. In dem Spiel von Blindside Interactive (Entwickler) und Tripwire Interactive (Publisher) steuert man einen Bullenhai, der in den Gewässern der Golfküste unterwegs ist. Als Hai erkundet man eine offene Welt, entwickelt sich weiter (Charakter-Stats) und kann sogar unvorsichtige Menschen angreifen. Die Entwickler bezeichneten den Titel als "SHARKPG".
"Maneater is a Single-Player Action RPG, set in the unforgiving waters of the Gulf Coast. Fight to survive in the open ocean, with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu ... kill or be killed."
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 PC Gaming Show Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,