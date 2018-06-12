Trover saves the Universe: Skurriles Action-Adventure für PS4 und PSVR enthüllt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Trover saves the Universe
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Squanch Games
Publisher: -
Release:
Q1 2019
Q1 2019
Q1 2019

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Pure Farming 2018 - 20,09 (McGame)
  • 15% Rabatt auf über 1.200 Blu-rays und DVDs (Amazon)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 2. Generation - 39,99 (Amazon)
  • State of Decay 2 [Xbox One] - 17,99 (Amazon)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [PlayStation 4] - 24,96 (Amazon)
  • Aktion #Sommerspiele auf GOG, u.a. Elex - 24,99 (GOG)
  • Xenonauts - GRATIS (GOG)
  • Devolver Sale, u.a. Shadow Warrior 2 - 16,64 (Humble Store)
  • Everspace - 10,07 (Humble Store)
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 - 18,59 (Fanatical)
  • The Surge - 16,00 (Gamersgate)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Trover saves the Universe: Skurriles Action-Adventure für PS4 und PSVR enthüllt

Trover saves the Universe (Action) von
Trover saves the Universe (Action) von - Bildquelle: Squanch Games
Squanch Games hat auf der E3-Pressekonferenz von Sony das skurrile Action-Adventure Trover saves the Universe enthüllt, das Anfang 2019 exklusiv für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation VR erscheinen soll. Federführender Entwickler des Sci-Fi-Abenteuers über ein Augenhöhlenmonster, das entführte Hunde und das Universum retten soll, ist Justin Roiland, der Co-Creator von Rick and Morty.

In der englischen Spielbeschreibung heißt es: "Wonderful. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. Does that make any sense? You’ve partnered with Trover, a little purple eye hole monster to save them. Find power babies and plug them into his eye holes so that he can absorb their power, track down Glorkon, and save your dogs (and the Universe)." Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website sowie im folgenden Video:

Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 Ankuendigungs-Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Trover saves the Universe (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Trover saves the Universe (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Trover saves the Universe (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Trover saves the Universe (PS4)


Quelle: Squanch Games / Sony

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am