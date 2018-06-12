Trover saves the Universe: Skurriles Action-Adventure für PS4 und PSVR enthüllt - 4Players.de

Squanch Games hat auf der E3-Pressekonferenz von Sony das skurrile Action-Adventure Trover saves the Universe enthüllt, das Anfang 2019 exklusiv für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation VR erscheinen soll. Federführender Entwickler des Sci-Fi-Abenteuers über ein Augenhöhlenmonster, das entführte Hunde und das Universum retten soll, ist Justin Roiland, der Co-Creator von Rick and Morty.
In der englischen Spielbeschreibung heißt es: "Wonderful. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. Does that make any sense? You’ve partnered with Trover, a little purple eye hole monster to save them. Find power babies and plug them into his eye holes so that he can absorb their power, track down Glorkon, and save your dogs (and the Universe)." Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website sowie im folgenden Video:
