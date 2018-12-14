Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Update 1.2.0 reduziert Schwierigkeitsgrad der Herausforderer - 4Players.de

schrieb am 14.12.2018 um 13:20 Uhr

yopparai hat geschrieben: ? vor 4 Minuten Fand den eigentlich ganz gut, auch als Noob. Gut klar, hab ein paar Mal übel auf den Sack gekriegt, aber das ist doch der Witz daran, sonst können sie mir den neuen Charakter auch gleich schenken. So hab ich beim vierten Versuch Zero Suit Samus zu verhauen wenigstens noch sowas wie schwitzige Hände bekommen ... ^^ Fand den eigentlich ganz gut, auch als Noob. Gut klar, hab ein paar Mal übel auf den Sack gekriegt, aber das ist doch der Witz daran, sonst können sie mir den neuen Charakter auch gleich schenken. So hab ich beim vierten Versuch Zero Suit Samus zu verhauen wenigstens noch sowas wie schwitzige Hände bekommen ... ^^

Du hast ja keine Ahnung, was in meinem Freundeskreis los ist.Da wird 24/7 gemault, dass die zu schwer sind und alles viel zu lange zum freischalten braucht.Evtl sollte Nintendo über eine Option nachdenken, sofort alle Kämpfer freischalten zu können.Mir persönlich ist es egal, ich habe auch Spaß am freispielen.