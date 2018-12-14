Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Update 1.2.0 reduziert Schwierigkeitsgrad der Herausforderer - 4Players.de

Wer in Bandai Namcos Prügelspiel Super Smash Bros. Ultimate schnell Charaktere freischalten möchte, dürfte es ab sofort deutlich leichter haben: Destructoid.com berichtet, dass Update 1.2.0 online ist, welches den Schwierigkeitsgrad von zufälligen Herausforderern deutlich senken soll. Hier ein Blick auf weitere Änderungen, z.B. zur technischen Performance:
- "Offline Gameplay
- Adjusted difficulty of Approaching Challengers
- Online Gameplay
- When matchmaking in Quickly, the Format setting of your Preferred Rules will be more highly prioritized. This may cause matchmaking to take more time, and there's still no guarantee that you'll find a match that has your exact Preferred Rules.
- Increased the stability of the synchronous connection within Battle Arenas.
- Misc.
- Game balance adjustments
- Various gameplay fixes
- The fighers that had specific adjustments are listed below.
- Adjusted Fighters
- Donkey Kong, Link, Kirby, Luigi, Ice Climbers, Young Link, Olimar, Toon Link, Villager, Greninja, PAC-MAC, Duck Hunt and Isabelle."
