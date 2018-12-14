 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Update 1.2.0 reduziert Schwierigkeitsgrad der Herausforderer - 4Players.de

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release:
07.12.2018
Test: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
87
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Update 1.2.0 reduziert Schwierigkeitsgrad der Herausforderer

Wer in Bandai Namcos Prügelspiel Super Smash Bros. Ultimate schnell Charaktere freischalten möchte, dürfte es ab sofort deutlich leichter haben: Destructoid.com berichtet, dass Update 1.2.0 online ist, welches den Schwierigkeitsgrad von zufälligen Herausforderern deutlich senken soll. Hier ein Blick auf weitere Änderungen, z.B. zur technischen Performance:

  • "Offline Gameplay
    - Adjusted difficulty of Approaching Challengers
  • Online Gameplay
    - When matchmaking in Quickly, the Format setting of your Preferred Rules will be more highly prioritized. This may cause matchmaking to take more time, and there's still no guarantee that you'll find a match that has your exact Preferred Rules.
    - Increased the stability of the synchronous connection within Battle Arenas.
  • Misc.
    - Game balance adjustments
    - Various gameplay fixes
    - The fighers that had specific adjustments are listed below.
  • Adjusted Fighters
    - Donkey Kong, Link, Kirby, Luigi, Ice Climbers, Young Link, Olimar, Toon Link, Villager, Greninja, PAC-MAC, Duck Hunt and Isabelle."



Quelle: Destructoid.com
Efraim Långstrump schrieb am
yopparai hat geschrieben: ?
vor 4 Minuten
 Fand den eigentlich ganz gut, auch als Noob. Gut klar, hab ein paar Mal übel auf den Sack gekriegt, aber das ist doch der Witz daran, sonst können sie mir den neuen Charakter auch gleich schenken. So hab ich beim vierten Versuch Zero Suit Samus zu verhauen wenigstens noch sowas wie schwitzige Hände bekommen ... ^^
Du hast ja keine Ahnung, was in meinem Freundeskreis los ist.
Da wird 24/7 gemault, dass die zu schwer sind und alles viel zu lange zum freischalten braucht.
Evtl sollte Nintendo über eine Option nachdenken, sofort alle Kämpfer freischalten zu können.
Mir persönlich ist es egal, ich habe auch Spaß am freispielen.
yopparai schrieb am
