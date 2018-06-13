Evasion: Kooperativer Shooter-Nachschub für PSVR, den Aim-Controller sowie Rift und Vive - 4Players.de

Besitzer von Sonys gelungenem Aim-Controller halten natürlich stetig Ausschau nach neuen Spielen, die das Zubehör unterstützen. Ein darauf zugeschnittener Shooter ist Evasion. Laut Entwickler Archiact Interactive wurde der Science-Fiction-Titel in erster Linie für Sonys Gewehr-Controller optimiert. Der Titel lässt sich allerdings auch mit dem gewöhnlichen Controller spielen, zumal auch Umsetzungen für Rift und Vive angekündigt sind.









Der Release soll auf all diesen Plattformen noch im Jahr 2018 über die Bühne gehen. Das mit der Unreal Engine 4 erschaffene Spiel setzt Der Release soll auf all diesen Plattformen noch im Jahr 2018 über die Bühne gehen. Das mit der Unreal Engine 4 erschaffene Spiel setzt laut offizieller Website stark auf Kooperation zwischen mehreren Teilnehmern und bietet vielfältig konfigurierbare Fortbewegungs-Methoden, um ein hohes Maß an Komfort zu bieten. In einer felsigen Kulisse mit zerstörbaren Objekten kämpfen sich die Spieler durch den mit Lasern gespickten Malstrom. Die Schwarmintelligenz der Gegner soll gutes Teamwork erfordern, während man Ziele einnimmt, Aufgaben erfüllt, Überfälle aushält oder seine Partner rettet.





Screenshot - Evasion (HTCVive) Screenshot - Evasion (HTCVive) Screenshot - Evasion (HTCVive) Screenshot - Evasion (HTCVive) Screenshot - Evasion (HTCVive) Screenshot - Evasion (HTCVive) Screenshot - Evasion (HTCVive)





"Fight Solo or Team Up



Make your mark on the battlefield and choose from four hero classes including the devastating Striker, indispensable Surgeon, calculating Engineer or valiant Warden. All four classes have their own unique strengths, weapons & ultimate abilities. Master your unique abilities and combine class types to create the most effective team.



From compelling mission objectives, to powerful player class combinations and blockbuster-quality FX and destruction, Evasion is poised to become a must-own sci-fi VR classic for the ages.





Highlights



- Action packed and high-intensity sci-fi shooter gameplay

- Campaign Story Mode for Solo or Team Play

- Total immersion with ‘next-gen’ full body avatars powered by IKinema

- Authentic FPS locomotion options for the most realistic VR combat experience

- Powerful class-based gameplay

- Support for the PlayStation AIM Controller*

- Best in-class physics & destruction, enhanced for the Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 processors.*

- Highly replayable missions with intense enemy encounters

- Spectacular Unreal Engine visuals & 3D Spatial Audio brings combat to life

- Coming to PlayStation VR & Steam Fall 2018"