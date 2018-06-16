Sky Noon: Multiplayer-Shooter mit Western- und Smash-Bros.-Anleihen im Early Access - 4Players.de

Sky Noon
Shooter
Entwickler: Lunar Rooster
Publisher: Reverb Triple XP
Release:
kein Termin

Sky Noon: Multiplayer-Shooter mit Western- und Smash-Bros.-Anleihen im Early Access

Sky Noon (Shooter) von Reverb Triple XP
Sky Noon (Shooter) von Reverb Triple XP - Bildquelle: Reverb Triple XP
Sky Noon, der Multiplayer-Shooter mit Smash-Bros.-Anleihen, ist auf PC in den Early Access bei Steam gestartet (Preis: 12,49 Euro). In dem Shooter schließt man sein einer Fraktion an (Minutemen oder Cartel) und versucht die Gegner von den schwebenden Inseln "zu schießen", während man sich mit Enterhaken und Lassos wieder auf die Ebene zurückziehen kann. Die Entwickler schätzen, dass die Early-Access-Phase zwischen sechs und acht Monate dauern wird.

Features (laut Hersteller):
  • "Weapons With a Big Blast: Make use of devices powered by super-compressed air to fling opponents off levels – knock them varmints straight to the moon!
  • Lassos, Grappling Hooks, and Jump Pads ... Oh My!: Freely move throughout the floating levels by using quick-firing grappling hooks. Take advantage of jump pads for quick long leaps and lasso cowboys back to levels. Additional items like teleporters and air-powered jet boots can give a tactical advantage or help escape a close brush with death.
  • Online Multiplayer Mayhem: Two to six players can jump into modes like Free For All, Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill, and Cart, with more game modes coming in the near future.
  • Customizable Online Games: Personalize Sky Noon gunfights with over 50 different game server options - pack more punch to melee attacks, remove random crates, turn on infinite ammo, increase spawn rates on all items, and much more.
  • Re-imagined Wild West: With the land dried up and cracked, the denizens of the West look to the clouds for the last vestiges of water. Crafting technology to raise their lands into the sky, opposing factions now battle for control over the Floating Frontier.
  • The Floating Frontier: Choose seven distinct levels; from the cozy Saloon town, the tall towers and hovering blimps of Hightown, or the tornado dangers of Whirlwind, gamers will discover that unique level mechanics can be used to their advantage.
  • Single Player Time Trials: Jump and swing through checkpoints in these time trials levels and compete for the top trial times.
  • Character Customization: Are you the good sheriff in the ten-gallon hat or the man wanted in every county? Customize your look and show 'em who is Best in the West."

Bild

Screenshot - Sky Noon (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sky Noon (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sky Noon (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sky Noon (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sky Noon (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sky Noon (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sky Noon (PC)



