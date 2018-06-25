Unavowed: Wadjet Eye Games kündigt dämonisches Krimi-Adventure an - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Unavowed
Entwickler: -
Publisher: Wadjet Eye Games
Release:
08.08.2018
08.08.2018

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Xbox One S 500 GB Rocket League Bundle + FIFA 18 - 179,00 (Amazon)
  • 3 Blu-rays für 18,00 (Amazon)
  • Disney Classics: 3 Blu-rays kaufen, 2 zahlen (Amazon)
  • Doom [Xbox One] - 13,50 (Amazon)
  • Intergalaktische Sommer-Aktion: Mega-Rabatte auf Steam
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - 20,00 (GOG)
  • Shadowrun Returns Deluxe - gratis (Humble Store, solange Vorrat reicht)
  • Konami-Sale, u.a. Metal Gear Solid 5 - 13,49 (Humble Store)
  • Warhammer Vermintide 2 - 17,69 (IndieGala)
  • Alien Isolation: The Collection - 11,49 (IndieGala)
  • Far Cry 5 - 44,99 (GamersGate)
  • Aven Colony - 10,19 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Unavowed: Wadjet Eye Games kündigt dämonisches Krimi-Adventure an

Unavowed () von Wadjet Eye Games
Unavowed () von Wadjet Eye Games - Bildquelle: Wadjet Eye Games
Im Point-and-Click-Adventure Unavowed von Wadjet Eye Games bekommt ein Grüppchen übernatürlich begabter Mörder eine zweite Chance. Am 8. August erscheint das Spiel im Studio-typischen Pixel-Design für PC und Mac. Nachdem ein Dämon den Körper des Protagonisten (oder wahlweise auch der Protagonistin) unter seine Gewalt gebracht und in New York ein Blutbad angerichtet hat, gibt es nur noch einen Ausweg für die Hauptfigur:

Nach der Erschaffung einer geheimen Identität muss sie dem uralten Geheimbund "Unavowed" beitreten, um finstere übernatürliche Kräfte zu bekämpfen.

Bild

Screenshot - Unavowed (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Unavowed (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Unavowed (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Unavowed (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Unavowed (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Unavowed (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Unavowed (Mac)

Bild

Screenshot - Unavowed (Mac)


"You are free, but your world is in tatters. You have no home, no friends, and are wanted by the police. Your old life is gone, but perhaps you can start a new one. Join the ranks of the Unavowed, and fight against the oncoming darkness.


Features:
  • Choose a male or female protagonist
  • Three playable origin stories
  • Branching storyline
  • A total of four companion characters to choose from, each with their own talents and abilities.
  • Twice the resolution of a typical Wadjet Eye Game!
  • All the usual guff – voice acting, commentary, original music, etc"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Steam, Pressemitteilung

Kommentare

MrLetiso schrieb am
Temeter  hat geschrieben: ?
vor 59 Minuten
 Mist, erinnert mich daran, dass ich noch massig Wadjet Zeugs auf meinem Pile of Shame habe.
Du brauchst nur Gemini Rue und Technobabylon. Aber die ganz dringend :D
Temeter  schrieb am
Mist, erinnert mich daran, dass ich noch massig Wadjet Zeugs auf meinem Pile of Shame habe.
schrieb am