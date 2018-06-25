Unavowed: Wadjet Eye Games kündigt dämonisches Krimi-Adventure an - 4Players.de

Im Point-and-Click-Adventure Unavowed von Wadjet Eye Games bekommt ein Grüppchen übernatürlich begabter Mörder eine zweite Chance. Am 8. August erscheint das Spiel im Studio-typischen Pixel-Design für PC und Mac. Nachdem ein Dämon den Körper des Protagonisten (oder wahlweise auch der Protagonistin) unter seine Gewalt gebracht und in New York ein Blutbad angerichtet hat, gibt es nur noch einen Ausweg für die Hauptfigur:
Nach der Erschaffung einer geheimen Identität muss sie dem uralten Geheimbund "Unavowed" beitreten, um finstere übernatürliche Kräfte zu bekämpfen.
"You are free, but your world is in tatters. You have no home, no friends, and are wanted by the police. Your old life is gone, but perhaps you can start a new one. Join the ranks of the Unavowed, and fight against the oncoming darkness.
Features:
- Choose a male or female protagonist
- Three playable origin stories
- Branching storyline
- A total of four companion characters to choose from, each with their own talents and abilities.
- Twice the resolution of a typical Wadjet Eye Game!
- All the usual guff – voice acting, commentary, original music, etc"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer