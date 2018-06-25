Unavowed: Wadjet Eye Games kündigt dämonisches Krimi-Adventure an - 4Players.de



Nach der Erschaffung einer geheimen Identität muss sie dem uralten Geheimbund "Unavowed" beitreten, um finstere übernatürliche Kräfte zu bekämpfen.

Choose a male or female protagonist

Three playable origin stories

Branching storyline

A total of four companion characters to choose from, each with their own talents and abilities.

Twice the resolution of a typical Wadjet Eye Game!

All the usual guff – voice acting, commentary, original music, etc"

"You are free, but your world is in tatters. You have no home, no friends, and are wanted by the police. Your old life is gone, but perhaps you can start a new one. Join the ranks of the Unavowed, and fight against the oncoming darkness.Features: